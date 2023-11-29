Negative Declaration Issued for Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station

November 29, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo

A multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown took a major step forward this week.

Sponsor

On Nov. 27, the Tarrytown Planning Board unanimously approved a negative declaration for Hudson Harbor Station LLC’s (aka National Resources) plans to construct a four-story building with 88 units on the approximately two-acre site adjacent to the train station that once housed an indoor recreational facility.

A negative declaration under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) prevents the applicant from having to submit a lengthy and costly report that can delay the planning process for months.

“I’m comfortable with the numbers and research that has been done,” said Planning Board Chairperson Joan Raiselis.

Of the 88 units proposed, nine would be priced as so-called affordable housing and eight would be marketed as artist live/work duplex studios. Twenty-four units will have two bedrooms. There will also be 1,500 square feet of commercial or artist space and 98 parking spaces—55 that will be in a garage under the building.

The 1.4-acre site is in the area studied for a Station Area Overlay (SAO) District that was rejected in 2021 by the Board of Trustees following public outcry. Another developer had submitted an application for a 60-feet high apartment complex built on top of self-storage units on the property, while another builder had proposed a similar project to what Hudson Harbor Station is envisioning.

A traffic consultant hired by the developer and a traffic engineer retained by the village both concluded the project would not generate significant traffic that could rise to a problem.

“It’s unlikely it will be more different than it is now,” said consultant John Canning.

Raiselis read a determination from the board that the project would be consistent with the village Comprehensive Plan and would comply with “sound sustainability standards.”

“The project will embrace smart growth principles and sustainable development strategies to create a community with efficient land use, walkability, and easy access to public transit and amenities. The project’s location directly adjacent to the Tarrytown Metro North helps to reduce sprawl and reduce the need for long, carbon-intensive commutes,” Raiselis stated.