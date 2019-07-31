Nearly New Shop Closes Doors

The Hudson Independent expresses heartfelt gratitude to The Nearly New Shop in Tarrytown for its indispensable service to the community. The shop, which opened in 1942 as a part of the Junior League of Westchester-on-Hudson, closed its doors at 35 South Broadway this July. All of the shop’s merchandise was received by donation; proceeds helped assist community programs of the Junior League. Through the tireless dedication of shop manager Birgit Weber, Susan Golier, and many others, the shop supported countless local organizations and initiatives – enhancing the lives of residents of all ages for over seven decades.

(To learn more about the Junior League of Westchester-on-Hudson, visit http://www.jlwoh.org.)