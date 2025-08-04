Name The Rte. 9 Pedestrian/Bike Bridge For Pete Seeger

August 4, 2025

Last week NYS announced that a new 270-foot pedestrian and bicycle bridge along Route 9 in Tarrytown over the NYS Thruway had been completed. Great news!

I believe that the bridge should be named in honor of Pete Seeger who did more than most to improve the Hudson River. For much of the last 50 years of his life Pete was active in promoting action to clean up the Hudson River through the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater organization, dealing with everything from PCB contamination of the river caused by industrial manufacturing, to pesticide runoff, to harbor dredge spoil disposal.

Everyone who enjoys water sports on the Hudson owes Pete Seeger a huge debt of thanks.

Shortly after Pete Seeger died, I suggested that the new bridge over the Hudson (the Mario Cuomo Bridge) be named in Pete’s honor. That suggestion was rejected. I then suggested that the walkway/bike path over the bridge be named in his honor. That was also rejected. We now have a new bridge and a new Governor. I’m hopeful that Pete’s life and legacy will be honored. Those of us who enjoy the Hudson should reflect on Pete Seeger’s contributions and never forget what he did for the river .

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor