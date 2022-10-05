Advertisement
Myrna Shaw

October 5, 2022

Myrna Iris Shaw, a longtime resident of White Plains, New York passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 at the age of 75.

Myrna was a beloved mom, sister, aunt, and wife. Myrna was the widow of Gary Michael Shaw and is survived by her daughter Hilary Shaw, son Ian Shaw, daughter-in-law Susan Swain, sister Arlene Magiet, brother-in-law Henry Magiet, and nieces Melissa Gusciora and Jennifer Magiet.

Myrna was born in Burbank, California but grew up in Yonkers, New York. She was the daughter of Herbert Miskind and Beatrice Miskind. Myrna loved helping people and families and spent a good portion of her life as a social worker. She was a graduate of American International College with a concentration in English. She married Gary Shaw and moved to White Plains, New York where she raised her family and lived for the past 40 years.

Her husband Gary, passed away in 1991 and Myrna continued to raise her family as a single mom. Her family was the most important thing to her and would always be. Myrna loved to sing, talk, and she had a fantastic sense of humor. Myrna was the life of every party. She was very smart and was honest, compassionate, and also had a fantastic memory. Myrna also loved music and it was always a big part of her family’s life.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

