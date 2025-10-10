Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Studio Tour
  • Gullotta House Casino Night 2025
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

My Vote Is For Hsu

• Bookmarks: 1

October 10, 2025

To the Editor:

Our local elections in Sleepy Hollow are on November 4th.

I’m grateful to everyone serving on our current board and to both slates. At the end of this election we will all still be neighbors and we will either be friends with each candidate personally or know someone who is friends with each candidate personally. I believe every candidate has the best interests of the Village at heart. As voters we have to decide who we think will best serve our collective needs.

Support our Sponsors
Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program

For me, after looking carefully at Village budgets, listening to board meetings, reading what the slates are putting out, the Sleepy Hollow Democrats / TAG  have my confidence and vote and here is why…

None of us wants higher taxes. Including every member of both slates.

Whether taxes needed to be raised or not is a moot point now. I want to have confidence going forward that taxes will not be raised erroneously and that we will have a responsible government whose representatives are committed to our Village employees, our wonderful volunteer fire department and ambulance corps, our infrastructure, our businesses, and our community life.

I feel Marjorie Hsu and her team will bring a strong responsible business sense to this task.

As much as I would love a 15 percent tax rebate as promised by the USH team, that seems impossible. Looking at the Village budget, we had a 10% overall increase and it does not seem as though it was bloated in any way. The budget was passed by the current majority Republican board.

We have projected income from Edge-on-Hudson to help balance our debt service but I have yet to see an analysis that shows an actual revenue stream that matches our past projections. From what I have seen, all the future projected revenue to manage our debt is based on a best-case scenario. After living through a pandemic and many costly construction delays I am not confident that a best case scenario is a prudent financial model.

I believe that Marjorie Hsu, an engineer with an MBA who is a former Verizon executive, and her team have the vision and expertise to usher us into this new era. Responsible government who are responsive to all of our needs. That is not an easy task. We have many neighborhoods with many varying concerns. Marjorie Hsu and her team live in different neighborhoods, and bring different voices to our local government. They have a complimentary set of skills, an understanding of the nuanced perspectives of our community, diverse representation on their slate, and the business expertise to get the job done.

The most important thing of course, is that you go to the polls and vote for the candidates you feel will best represent you.

Rebecca Scarpati

Sleepy Hollow

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester energy
  • La Catena Parties
Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse

Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse

October 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow senior Brayden Richardson has long been viewed as an exceptional talent. Now, after injuries wiped...
Read More
Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved

Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved

October 9, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that was vehemently opposed by local fire officials was recently approved...
Read More
Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories

Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories

October 8, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- The year that John Glenn first orbited earth, the Rolling Stones formed their historic band and the...
Read More
Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge

Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge

October 8, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- In a small pocket of land nestled beneath Phelps Hospital’s main building is a small oasis with...
Read More
A Desire To Excel Pays Off

A Desire To Excel Pays Off

October 6, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--  The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball...
Read More
Brains!

Brains!

October 5, 2025
BRAINS! Going Presi-mental in a two-part series By Krista Madsen OUT, DAMNED SPOT! This is going to be gross. When you’re burning...
Read More
Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys

Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys

October 4, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Several teammates on the Dobbs Ferry football team for seventh and eighth graders tested Quinn Cronin by...
Read More
Halloween Happenings: The Full 2025 Rivertowns Schedule

Halloween Happenings: The Full 2025 Rivertowns Schedule

October 3, 2025
In the month leading up to Halloween, there are dozens of events, activities, entertainment and downright scary stuff going on....
Read More
Holtec Has No Imminent Plans to Restart Indian Point

Holtec Has No Imminent Plans to Restart Indian Point

September 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The company decommissioning the nuclear power plants at Indian Point is not planning to restart the facility...
Read More
Mercy University Recognized for Social Mobility

Mercy University Recognized for Social Mobility

September 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Mercy University has been named by U.S. News & World Report as a top performer on Social...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
44 views
bookmark icon