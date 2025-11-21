My Mobile Food Pantry Experience During The Government Shutdown

November 21, 2025

I have been volunteering for NYPIRG for over a year and have watched the positive impacts of the Mobile Food Pantry on SUNY Purchase’s campus. This year I finally got the chance to work with the Mobile Food Pantry and use my time to unload and give out the food Feeding Westchester provides. I am writing to shed light on my experience working closely as a volunteer with the SUNY Purchase food pantry, in collecting and distributing donations during the longest government shutdown in U.S History.

I worked at the first Mobile Food Pantry event after S.N.A.P benefits had ceased due to the shutdown, and I saw a line double than usual. Also, the food provided was lacking in sustenance and quality control. There is only so much food given with the mobile food pantry, and it’s devastating going through it and having to toss out inedible pieces. This is not a reflection of Feeding Westchester but the reality for the hundreds of organizations like Feeding Westchester who are in dire need of increased financial support. I am left deeply concerned that the food security programs and facilities at SUNY Purchase and surrounding community are far more delicate than originally thought. I am wary of the impending cuts at the federal level to local food banks and hunger non-profits compounded by new work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will have a devastating impact on our neighbors who are already struggling to make ends meet.

As previously mentioned, I am nervous about upcoming cuts on the federal level. The Mobile Food Pantry was only a couple days after SNAP benefits had stopped; I can only infer with continued cuts on the federal level the lines will be getting longer, and less food will be available. I am asking for the New York Government to support, pass and sign Senate Bill S665 which will establish a state SNAP minimum benefit program in New York which then supports individuals on SNAP from the cuts beginning at the federal level.

Francisca Schmalz, Hunger and Homelessness Student Leader for SUNY Purchase NYPIRG.

