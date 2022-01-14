Government NewsGreenburgh News Hendrickx Sworn In As Greenburgh Town Council Member Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 11 Ellen Hendrickx sworn in as Greenburgh Town Council member January 14, 2022 By Barrett Seaman– A former Hastings Democratic Party chair and county aide, Ellen Hendrickx was sworn in as a member of the Greenburgh Town Council on Wednesday, January 12. Her husband John was at her side as she held a copy of Unthinkable, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin’s recently published memoir. Raskin’s book, which is fast becoming a best seller, is not only a recounting of the Congressman’s role in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump but also a moving account of how he and his family dealt with the suicide of son Tommy on New Year’s Eve, less than a week before the January 6th insurrection that led to the articles of impeachment against Trump. Hearing Raskin interviewed on NPR inspired Hendrickx to write an acceptance speech in which she spoke of the suicide of her brother decades earlier.Advertisement “One year after that fateful election,” said Hendrickx on Wednesday, “those of us who take office this new year, after a relatively uneventful election, need be extremely grateful and mindful that our democracy continues and we must be fierce in our efforts to protect it.” “After I heard Jaimee Raskin interviewed on NPR and MSNBC, I came down and wrote that speech,” said Hendrickx later. “If there’s anything like hero worship in my world, he is the one for me.” Though she lives in unincorporated Greenburgh, Hendrickx, says she has a special connection to the rivertowns. “My hope is to continue to work with the villages,” she says. “I have very mice relationships with the mayors and board members of all the villages.” In addition to her party affiliation, she has served in various land use boards in Hastings, as a legislative aide to County Legislator Mary Jane Shimsky and as Director of Research in the George Latimer administration. Share the News!Advertisement Government News Greenburgh News Hendrickx Sworn In As Greenburgh Town Council Member January 14, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- A former Hastings Democratic Party chair and county aide, Ellen Hendrickx was sworn in as a member... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Rivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Roll Over Dobbs Ferry on Hardwood, 50-31 January 14, 2022 By Tom Pedulla Two girls’ basketball teams in search of their better selves met when visiting Irvington rolled past Dobbs... Read More Business News Our Schools The Importance of Financial Literacy January 14, 2022 Financial Literacy-Part one of a three-part series. By Chip Wagner-- Why is financial literacy important to you? Two-thirds of our... Read More Local News Tarrytown News Firefighters Praised for Efforts in Containing Tarrytown Fire January 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Fire Department Chief Kelly Murphy praised the efforts of firefighters in battling an apartment building blaze... Read More Historic Rivertowns History and News Historic Hudson Valley Wins Federal Grant to Produce Interactive Graphic Novel on Enslaved Man’s Trial January 13, 2022 Historic Hudson Valley (HHV) has been awarded a $399,000 Digital Projects for the Public grant from the National Endowment for... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Goings on in town Tarrytown News Arthur Miller Classic Slated for Lyndhurst in March January 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- M&M Performing Arts Company will present Arthur Miller’s classic drama The Price in the Grand Picture Gallery at the... Read More Community News Irvington to Distribute KN95 Masks January 10, 2022 This message was updated Jan. 11 at 11:25 a.m. The Village of Irvington will be distributing KN95 masks, free... Read More Community News Greenburgh News The Season’s First Snowfall Calls for a Return of the Angels January 7, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Snow again—and with it warnings about strained backs and heart attacks that can come from over-exerted shoveling.... Read More Irvington News Our Schools Technology Irvington Senior Among Regeneron Science Award Semi-Finalists January 7, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Each year, Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. rewards top science students from across the country. This week, the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Tarrytown News Tarrytown Music Hall Nominated for New Historic Registry January 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The New York State legislature only just created a State Historic Business Preservation Registry as a way... Read More 11 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint