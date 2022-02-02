My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday)

February 2, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo–

Among the big TV game shows (Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right) that have entertained viewers since the 1950s is Family Feud, which has been on the air since 1976. The show, which pits members of one family against another, was originally hosted by Richard Dawson, best known for kissing female contestants on the lips. Since 2010, it has gained popularity with Steve Harvey, one of the original Kings of Comedy. The program airs nightly on Channel 9 as well as in reruns on the Game Show Network (GSN).

My family have been game show junkies, and in 2019, we had a rare opportunity to audition to be on Family Feud after I saw a post on Facebook. My wife Jacqueline had always talked about being on a game show and Family Feud offered an opportunity for her, my daughter Cheryline, my son Ricky, my son-in-law Mark and myself to share in the experience.

We applied online with a humorous video and, before we knew it, we were heading to a hotel in Connecticut. At the hotel were dozens of other dreamers looking to win over the producers. When our name was called to play a mock game, my wife certainly made an impression when she scooted up to the front and hugged a cardboard cutout of Harvey.

After we played an abbreviated game with another family, one of the producers handed Cheryline a piece of paper instructing us to go to another room for a private meeting with Senior Casting Producer Bryce Keigley. We had advanced to the second round. We also had to sell ourselves again, and when we were done, Keigley told my wife, “See you in LA (Los Angeles) Jackie.”

My wife was convinced we would be selected, and she was right. On March 10, 2020, we were notified by email that we were scheduled to be on the show on April 20, 2020 in California. Hollywood and DisneyLand, here we come!

And then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and like most things in the world, our plans were put on hold when production of the show shut down.

We were offered a few dates to be on the show in 2020, but with COVID numbers spiking in Atlanta, GA, where the show was switched to, and then Cheryline getting pregnant, we reluctantly had to pass.

At the end of January 2021, we were sent a new set of dates, and we were booked for June 21. Family Feud pays for the airfare and hotel and provides a $300 stipend for food and essentials.

Even though we were one of six or seven families selected to play on June 21, there was still no guarantee we would appear on television since we had to audition again on the set. When we first saw the stage, it was like an out-of-body experience, but we were cool and collected. During our audition on stage with a hype man for Harvey, we excelled, clearing the board (getting all the answers).

Because of COVID restrictions, there was no audience. The families waiting to be on the show were the audience, plus a few outsiders. Four shows are taped each day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

We sat through three tapings and finally were selected to be on the last show of the day. We did a family huddle to get focused and then we were brought on stage. Standing in front was a huge sign with “Pezzullo” in big letters.

The cameras were focused on us, the music hit, and out came Harvey. It was show time. Our family (three doctors, a teacher and a journalist) vs five women from Georgia wearing over-the-top attire.

We won control of the first three questions and were dominating. During the second commercial break, the producer came up to us and asked which two family members would be playing Fast Money (Jacqueline and Ricky). Only the triple round remained.

I won’t provide any spoilers, other than to reveal eventually the question came back to us to steal and win the game.

With thousands of families trying out every year to be on Family Feud, we felt blessed just to beat the odds and create a memory that we can always look back on fondly. It was definitely worth the wait.

The first airing of Family Feud with the Pezzullo family is scheduled to air Thurs., Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. on Channel 9.

