Support our Sponsors
  • Dutchess County Fair
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst - Fall 2025 - Tarrytown, NY
Arts & Entertainment

Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

• Bookmarks: 12

Gary Mullen. (Photo credit: Alissa Behn and Laura Mullen).
August 29, 2025

By W.B. King–

Freddie Mercury once said, “The most important thing, darling, is to live a fabulous life.” For the last 25 years, Gary Mullen has embraced this adage, traversing the globe, providing eager audiences with distinguished versions of iconic Queen songs. And when he and his band, The Works, perform their “One Night of Queen” tribute concert at the Tarrytown Music Hall on September 5, he said, “We will leave everything on the stage. That’s our philosophy—give them everything you got.”

Born in 1974 in Glasgow, Scotland, Mullen was four years old when Mercury combined his unique vocal and piano prowess with fellow Brits Brian May (guitar, vocals), Roger Taylor (drums, vocals), and later John Deacon (bass). “The whole purpose for us is that it’s the Queen with Freddie experience—the smoke, the lights, the costumes and the energy,” Mullen said, noting that the band plays songs from Queen’s entire catalog. “They were a very, very high energy band and Freddie was just a beast, a real animal. It’s an immersive experience and like Queen, we want the audience to be part of the show.”

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • New townhouses in Sleepy Hollow

From Hobby to Stardom: I Want to Break Free

As a young lad, Mullen credits his mother and uncle for turning him on to the power and unity of music. “Whether it was Easter, Christmas or birthdays, any excuse for a party basically, my uncle would bring out the acoustic guitar and everyone would start singing and playing. As a four- or five-year-old kid, I thought, ‘Wow, this is cool’ and that was the beginning of it all for me.”

Early musical influences ran the gamut from Johnny Cash and Iron Maiden to Stevie Wonder. As he grew older, he began playing in local bands with his old mate and longstanding drummer, Jon Halliwell—The Works’ percussionist. Among the first tunes they played together was Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” a version cut short by a police officer responding to a noise compliant. At the time, Mullen was 18 and Halliwell was just 15. “We had to sneak him into the clubs to play,” Mullen said with a laugh.

For years, playing music was a hobby—local gigs at pubs and karaoke fun. To make ends meet and support his then young family, Mullen worked at the Compaq Computer Corporation. That all changed in 2000. At 25, he won the U.K. talent show, Star in Their Eyes. Dressed as the spirited Mercury, he embodied the singer’s persona—complete with snazzy attire, thick mustache and signature microphone—and wowed audiences with his version of the aptly titled Queen tune, “A Kind of Magic.”

“My late mother and my wife applied to the show, and they didn’t tell me but then the network called,” a humble Mullen recalled. “I went form being a computer salesman one week to this. I didn’t know what to do [after I won]. My wife, who is now my manager, said do it for a year and see what happens.” Noting that even with the win, chances of making it in the entertainment business were slim, he pushed forward and formed a Queen tribute act. “I’m incredibly grateful for every opportunity that I’ve ever had in this business. I’m blessed to do a job that I actually genuinely 100 percent love.”

Killer Queen

Among blessing he counts was receiving an invitation from Queen guitarist, Brian May, to attend the Queen & Paul Rodgers concert in 2008. At first, he thought it was a prank, but when he realized it was true, Mullen was gobsmacked. “He is so modest and was such a nice guy. We had just returned from our first tour of America, and he was asking how we did—he was interested in us! He was proud [of what we were doing] and that was such a tip of the hat. I mean, I was a huge [Queen] fan—the guy will all the records and the posters on the wall.”

Usually playing upwards of 150 shows a year, Mullen said “One Night of Queen” draws people of all ages—from eight to eighty. Along with the band’s impressive catalog, including tunes like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Under Pressure” and “Crazy Thing Called Love,” Mullen said the 2018 film, Bohemian Rhapsody, has given the music new life.

“The movie brought back a lot of people. It’s not that they took them for granted but it reminded them how amazing they were as a live act. Live Aid [1985] is one of the greatest performances of all time,” Mullen said. “Now younger kids are discovering these songs and coming to our shows with their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. There was a family at a show this spring and they [took up] almost the entire front row. It’s great see—a passion for all things Queen.”

Hits, Deep Cuts and History

When Mullen and The Works, which include keyboardist Malcolm Gentles, guitarist David Brockett and bassist Alan McDeoch, return to the Tarrytown Music Hall, he said the venue’s rich history will undoubtedly inform the group’s performance. “It’s a great to play at a place when you can feel the energy of the room—the age of it and who has played there,” he said of the Hall, which opened in 1885 and has hosted folks like Miles Davis, Mae West, Norah Jones, B.B. King, Joan Rivers, Bonnie Raitt, David Crosby and President Theodore Roosevelt.

Another reason Mullen enjoys visiting Tarrytown is its connection to his roots across the pond. “I’m a big history guy. The Scottish philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie, is buried in the cemetery here [Sleepy Hollow], so that something I always want to see… and the whole Washington Irving connection, it just all really floats my boat.”

For the two-plus hours that the band performs “One Night of Queen,” he said fans can expect many hits and deep album cuts. The set list, he noted, is ever-changing and the band remains dedicated to respectfully interpreting the music of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. And while Mercury sadly passed in 1991, Mullen said his spirit and contribution to the world of music continues to shine brightly.

“This isn’t a parody. It isn’t like Spinal Tap. We are serious about it. We enjoy it and we have fun. That’s why we are still doing it,” Mullen said of the band and its traveling crew members. “You got to give the audience what they want to see and what they want to hear. We want the audience to leave happy and carry that positive happiness back into their life.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester - Clean Energy - Westchester Power
Abbott House, Lyndhurst Team Up for Program on Bees

Abbott House, Lyndhurst Team Up for Program on Bees

August 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Children and staff at Abbott House in Irvington were buzzing this summer about an innovative educational program...
Read More
Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

August 29, 2025
By W.B. King-- Freddie Mercury once said, “The most important thing, darling, is to live a fabulous life.” For the...
Read More
Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

August 29, 2025
Saturday August 30th, 12:00 noon at the Visitor's Center Courtyard We are so excited to host our second Monarch Butterfly...
Read More
Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

August 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board continued its review this week of a proposed rental housing project at 303...
Read More
Hackley Looking for Payback on the Gridiron

Hackley Looking for Payback on the Gridiron

August 25, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Imagine Hackley’s frustration last season after winning every regular-season game and looking as good in the playoffs...
Read More
Injected Lips = Mega Trucks

Injected Lips = Mega Trucks

August 24, 2025
INJECTED LIPS=MEGA TRUCKS: The supersizing of American gender By Krista Madsen So, Middle America (which lives in the midst of us in...
Read More
West Nile Virus Is Here—But Don’t Panic

West Nile Virus Is Here—But Don’t Panic

August 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- A handful of cases of West Nile Virus in New York City and Yonkers has sparked concern...
Read More
Ardsley Scout Seeks Donations to Build Dog Park

Ardsley Scout Seeks Donations to Build Dog Park

August 21, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo---   A Life Scout from Ardsley Boy Scouts Troop 3 is asking for help from the community...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Poised to Revamp Theater into Live Performance Venue

Dobbs Ferry Poised to Revamp Theater into Live Performance Venue

August 20, 2025
By Susan Treiman--- Imagine Dobbs Ferry as a lively theater, concert, and special events destination. That’s exactly what’s being considered,...
Read More
Tarrytown’s Kyle Family Reunites Once Again

Tarrytown’s Kyle Family Reunites Once Again

August 18, 2025
By Toni Bynoe-Wall and Donald H. Whitely-- The Kyle-Shelton Family celebrated its Annual Family Reunion during this year’s 4th of...
Read More
12 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
116 views
bookmark icon