Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

By W.B. King–

Freddie Mercury once said, “The most important thing, darling, is to live a fabulous life.” For the last 25 years, Gary Mullen has embraced this adage, traversing the globe, providing eager audiences with distinguished versions of iconic Queen songs. And when he and his band, The Works, perform their “One Night of Queen” tribute concert at the Tarrytown Music Hall on September 5, he said, “We will leave everything on the stage. That’s our philosophy—give them everything you got.”

Born in 1974 in Glasgow, Scotland, Mullen was four years old when Mercury combined his unique vocal and piano prowess with fellow Brits Brian May (guitar, vocals), Roger Taylor (drums, vocals), and later John Deacon (bass). “The whole purpose for us is that it’s the Queen with Freddie experience—the smoke, the lights, the costumes and the energy,” Mullen said, noting that the band plays songs from Queen’s entire catalog. “They were a very, very high energy band and Freddie was just a beast, a real animal. It’s an immersive experience and like Queen, we want the audience to be part of the show.”

From Hobby to Stardom: I Want to Break Free

As a young lad, Mullen credits his mother and uncle for turning him on to the power and unity of music. “Whether it was Easter, Christmas or birthdays, any excuse for a party basically, my uncle would bring out the acoustic guitar and everyone would start singing and playing. As a four- or five-year-old kid, I thought, ‘Wow, this is cool’ and that was the beginning of it all for me.”

Early musical influences ran the gamut from Johnny Cash and Iron Maiden to Stevie Wonder. As he grew older, he began playing in local bands with his old mate and longstanding drummer, Jon Halliwell—The Works’ percussionist. Among the first tunes they played together was Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” a version cut short by a police officer responding to a noise compliant. At the time, Mullen was 18 and Halliwell was just 15. “We had to sneak him into the clubs to play,” Mullen said with a laugh.

For years, playing music was a hobby—local gigs at pubs and karaoke fun. To make ends meet and support his then young family, Mullen worked at the Compaq Computer Corporation. That all changed in 2000. At 25, he won the U.K. talent show, Star in Their Eyes. Dressed as the spirited Mercury, he embodied the singer’s persona—complete with snazzy attire, thick mustache and signature microphone—and wowed audiences with his version of the aptly titled Queen tune, “A Kind of Magic.”

“My late mother and my wife applied to the show, and they didn’t tell me but then the network called,” a humble Mullen recalled. “I went form being a computer salesman one week to this. I didn’t know what to do [after I won]. My wife, who is now my manager, said do it for a year and see what happens.” Noting that even with the win, chances of making it in the entertainment business were slim, he pushed forward and formed a Queen tribute act. “I’m incredibly grateful for every opportunity that I’ve ever had in this business. I’m blessed to do a job that I actually genuinely 100 percent love.”

Killer Queen

Among blessing he counts was receiving an invitation from Queen guitarist, Brian May, to attend the Queen & Paul Rodgers concert in 2008. At first, he thought it was a prank, but when he realized it was true, Mullen was gobsmacked. “He is so modest and was such a nice guy. We had just returned from our first tour of America, and he was asking how we did—he was interested in us! He was proud [of what we were doing] and that was such a tip of the hat. I mean, I was a huge [Queen] fan—the guy will all the records and the posters on the wall.”

Usually playing upwards of 150 shows a year, Mullen said “One Night of Queen” draws people of all ages—from eight to eighty. Along with the band’s impressive catalog, including tunes like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Under Pressure” and “Crazy Thing Called Love,” Mullen said the 2018 film, Bohemian Rhapsody, has given the music new life.

“The movie brought back a lot of people. It’s not that they took them for granted but it reminded them how amazing they were as a live act. Live Aid [1985] is one of the greatest performances of all time,” Mullen said. “Now younger kids are discovering these songs and coming to our shows with their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. There was a family at a show this spring and they [took up] almost the entire front row. It’s great see—a passion for all things Queen.”

Hits, Deep Cuts and History

When Mullen and The Works, which include keyboardist Malcolm Gentles, guitarist David Brockett and bassist Alan McDeoch, return to the Tarrytown Music Hall, he said the venue’s rich history will undoubtedly inform the group’s performance. “It’s a great to play at a place when you can feel the energy of the room—the age of it and who has played there,” he said of the Hall, which opened in 1885 and has hosted folks like Miles Davis, Mae West, Norah Jones, B.B. King, Joan Rivers, Bonnie Raitt, David Crosby and President Theodore Roosevelt.

Another reason Mullen enjoys visiting Tarrytown is its connection to his roots across the pond. “I’m a big history guy. The Scottish philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie, is buried in the cemetery here [Sleepy Hollow], so that something I always want to see… and the whole Washington Irving connection, it just all really floats my boat.”

For the two-plus hours that the band performs “One Night of Queen,” he said fans can expect many hits and deep album cuts. The set list, he noted, is ever-changing and the band remains dedicated to respectfully interpreting the music of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. And while Mercury sadly passed in 1991, Mullen said his spirit and contribution to the world of music continues to shine brightly.

“This isn’t a parody. It isn’t like Spinal Tap. We are serious about it. We enjoy it and we have fun. That’s why we are still doing it,” Mullen said of the band and its traveling crew members. “You got to give the audience what they want to see and what they want to hear. We want the audience to leave happy and carry that positive happiness back into their life.”

