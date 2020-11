October 31, 2020

First it was food--three trucks offering a variety of vittles for hungry voters waiting in line at the Greenburgh Town Hall polling place. Then on Saturday, it was music--a keyboard and drum to warm those waiting on a chilly Halloween afternoon. How might Supervisor Feiner up the ante on election day itself? Warming huts? Rolling gurneys so voters can nap and not lose their place in line? Democracy made easy.