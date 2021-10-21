Politics
Murphy Maintains Village He Grew Up In Needs a Leadership Change

October 21, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo —

Lifelong Tarrytown resident Terence Murphy ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Board of Trustees in 2016. Five years later, he’s giving it a shot once again.

  • Abbott House Awards Dinner
  • Irvington Theater Videos for Change

Murphy, a 28-year member and past Chief of the Tarrytown Fire Department, is one of four candidates who will appear Nov. 2 on the Village Alliance line, a slate led by mayoral hopeful and longtime Trustee Doug Zollo.

“The village needs a change, and now it is the time to happen,” Murphy said. “I want to see Tarrytown remain a small town and not morph into a mini-city, which is the direction it is headed.”

Murphy is a licensed professional engineer with an MBA in finance and management. He grew up in the local school system and played and coached youth sports. He is an active member of the Freemasons and Lyceum and resides in the heart of the village with his wife, Sheila, and daughter, Maeve.

“I have a well-rounded appreciation for how the village functions and what it takes to effectively administer a municipality,” he said. “I understand the dynamics that occur in small towns having lived here and being actively engaged in my community for 45 years.”

Murphy said there are many issues currently affecting the village, namely quality of life in the downtown, debt and numerous development projects that are “consuming the village.”

“During the past few years, I believe many residents were able to see the inability of the current administration to address these issues,” Murphy said. “The current administration fostered overdevelopment for many years and took a laissez-faire attitude towards governing the village once the ball was in motion. The long-term planning and implications for residents of the village were ignored by the administration, while they maintained a build, build, build mindset that has taken away the small town qualities that made Tarrytown a desirable place to live.”

Meanwhile, Murphy said the village should opt out of the state’s cannabis law that would permit dispensaries and lounges “until regulations and social feedback better define how as a community the village should proceed with this topic.”

 


Murphy Maintains Village He Grew Up In Needs a Leadership Change

