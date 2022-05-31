Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Irvington News
Top News

Murder Suspect Arrested in Irvington

• Bookmarks: 4

Wanted for murder in NC
May 31, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

At 1:38 in the morning last Saturday, as the Memorial Day weekend was getting underway, Irvington Police pulled over a driver for running a red light on South Broadway. A check on the computer revealed that the driver, 29-year-old Natalia Suero, was wanted for First Degree Murder in her hometown of Charlotte, NC for the death of her two-year-old son, Jonathan Suero, last March 12.

Taken into custody without incident, Ms. Suero was arraigned in Irvington Village Court by Judge Desmond Lyons and was subsequently remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Latimer Announces Summer Freebie Bee-Line Bus Service

Latimer Announces Summer Freebie Bee-Line Bus Service

May 31, 2022
The County Executive has announced that the County’s free rides program will begin on June 1, 2022 and run through...
Read More
Murder Suspect Arrested in Irvington

Murder Suspect Arrested in Irvington

May 31, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- At 1:38 in the morning last Saturday, as the Memorial Day weekend was getting underway, Irvington Police...
Read More
Memorial Day in the Rivertowns 2022

Memorial Day in the Rivertowns 2022

May 31, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A cloudless sky and temperatures near ninety made it just a touch more difficult to focus on...
Read More
Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns Helps Fund New High School Press Box And Donates “Little Free Food Pantry”

Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns Helps Fund New High School Press Box And Donates “Little Free Food Pantry”

May 29, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Contributions from the Rotary Club of the Tarytowns can come in big packages or small ones. Atop...
Read More
Feed the People

Feed the People

May 27, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- One of the year’s most illuminating documentaries opens today: Feed the People profiles superhero-chef José Andrés and...
Read More
League Schedules June 8 92nd Assembly District Primary Debate

League Schedules June 8 92nd Assembly District Primary Debate

May 27, 2022
The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for New York’s 92nd Assembly District Democratic primary...
Read More
Two New School Administrators Appointed in Irvington, Dobbs Ferry

Two New School Administrators Appointed in Irvington, Dobbs Ferry

May 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--  Two new administrators have been appointed in the Irvington and Dobbs Ferry school districts for the 2022-2023...
Read More
Broadway Training Center Back “Together at Last”

Broadway Training Center Back “Together at Last”

May 26, 2022
After two tough years under the cloud of the pandemic, the Broadway Training Center (BTC) of Westchester re-emerged to put...
Read More
Modern Witches

Modern Witches

May 26, 2022
In celebration of Pride Month, River’s Edge Theatre Company and Tres Brujas are teaming up to produce Modern Witches. The...
Read More
Irvington Historical Society Awarded Grant to Upgrade Its Technology

Irvington Historical Society Awarded Grant to Upgrade Its Technology

May 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The Irvington Historical Society (IHS) has been awarded a $5,000 grant by the Museum Association of New...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
441 views
bookmark icon