Irvington NewsTop News Murder Suspect Arrested in Irvington Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 4 Wanted for murder in NC May 31, 2022 By Barrett Seaman– At 1:38 in the morning last Saturday, as the Memorial Day weekend was getting underway, Irvington Police pulled over a driver for running a red light on South Broadway. A check on the computer revealed that the driver, 29-year-old Natalia Suero, was wanted for First Degree Murder in her hometown of Charlotte, NC for the death of her two-year-old son, Jonathan Suero, last March 12. Taken into custody without incident, Ms. Suero was arraigned in Irvington Village Court by Judge Desmond Lyons and was subsequently remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.