Multicultural Magic On Display In Dobbs Ferry Fair

April 19, 2023

By Jeff Wilson–

Culture and cuisine carried the day on April 15 as Dobbs Ferry Schools’ PTSA International Fair showcased the wide range of ethnic diversity in the Village. Held in the Springhurst Elementary School gym, festooned with mini-replicas of international flags reminiscent of the United Nations, were members of the Dobbs Ferry community presenting exhibits of individual countries on tables lining the walls, with music and dance interspersed. The lively event was organized by Dobbs Ferry International Fair co-chairs Ashley Kurien and Candace Treglia. Their stated mission was to “unify their community through understanding and appreciation of different ethnicities,” according to the press release.

The multicultural fair had widespread support. More than 400 people attended according to the organizers. No fewer than 60 volunteers of all ages took part, said PTSA president Christina Galluzzo, who was overseeing the affair. Over 20 local businesses, mostly restaurants and markets, donated food or other items, offering such wide-ranging treats as chicken lo mein, lamb, clams oreganata and tacos dorados – all free. “This is not a fundraiser,” stressed Galluzzo.

From France to the Philippines, Israel to Italy, Switzerland to El Salvador, a total of 16 countries offered food and folklore. (Not to be excluded, America got in on the action through the Dobbs Ferry Historical Society, whose members were on hand to discuss local history.) Examples of culinary offerings: samosas from India; Irish soda bread; pupusas from El Savador; a charcuterie of smoked meats from Croatia.

Cultural presentations took many forms. At the Italian exhibit, Loretta Genetelli taught pasta-making. Egyptian historian Sameh Iskander taught children how to write their names in hieroglyphics. Jing Du, an authority on China who participates in many events, gave her children a lesson in Chinese calligraphy, using a Chinese paint brush to write simple strokes and words.

Kids had other hands-on activities not exclusive to one country. Upon entering they received faux “passports” (with photo attached) to be stamped at each table, making them all into world travelers by the time they left. They also searched for hidden items at tables as part of a scavenger hunt and signed a birthday card for the Historical Society, now in its 150th year.

Musical entertainment was provided primarily by Dobbs Ferry students. Claire Wang, a fifth grader and recent immigrant from Beijing, played a solo on a Chinese harp-like instrument know as a guzheng. Fourth grade violinist Viviana Galluzzo performed “America the Beautiful” and later returned to the stage with the Ukrainian National Anthem. Noemi Smith—and later a dance group led by eighth grader Autumn Fuerst—performed an Irish stepdance. Finally, the Lancer Dancers from Lincoln High School in Yonkers moved to an Afro beat.

No one could have benefitted more from this multicultural experience than fifth grader Eva Nguyen, who managed the Vietnam table with her parents Quyen Nguyen and Maria Vallejo. Later in an email, Eva expressed her enjoyment of the fair. “I really liked being a part of a celebration of cultures where we got to learn about each other,” she said. “I learned how important food is to cultures and that it helps bring us together. I also learned that adults really like Vietnamese coffee because we ran out.”