Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry

September 6, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little Bites: A Multi-Chamber Mixer. The evening, hosted by Westchester County and Westchester Catalyst (Westchester Office of Economic Development), brought together chamber members for networking, new connections, and culinary delights.

Westchester County Director of Policy & Programs, Small Business and Chambers of Commerce Shari Rosen Ascher said, “This was a wonderful opportunity for business owners and professionals to connect with potential clients, customers and collaborators from all over the county. As I spend much of my time traveling to Chamber meetings and events across the county, it was my pleasure to bring everyone together in my village.”

More than 13 chambers from across Westchester County were represented including Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce, Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, and Greenburgh Chamber of Commerce.

Special guests who spoke at the Aug. 19 event included County Executive Ken Jenkins, Congressman George Latimer, and Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo.