Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry
Published 1 day ago 1d ago • Bookmarks: 26
From left, Martha Lopez-Hanratty, Director of Minority and Women-Owned Business Development and Immigrant Affairs; Christy Knell, Co-Founder & CEO of HudCo and Dobbs Ferry Village Trustee; Jessica Galen, Owner of Bloomy Cheese and Dobbs Ferry Village Trustee; County Executive Ken Jenkins; Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo; Shari Rosen Ascher, Director of Policy & Programs, Small Business and Chambers of Commerce; and Congressman George Latimer.
September 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo—
More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little Bites: A Multi-Chamber Mixer. The evening, hosted by Westchester County and Westchester Catalyst (Westchester Office of Economic Development), brought together chamber members for networking, new connections, and culinary delights.
Westchester County Director of Policy & Programs, Small Business and Chambers of Commerce Shari Rosen Ascher said, “This was a wonderful opportunity for business owners and professionals to connect with potential clients, customers and collaborators from all over the county. As I spend much of my time traveling to Chamber meetings and events across the county, it was my pleasure to bring everyone together in my village.”
More than 13 chambers from across Westchester County were represented including
Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce, Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, and Greenburgh Chamber of Commerce.
Special guests who spoke at the Aug. 19 event included County Executive Ken Jenkins, Congressman George Latimer, and Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo.
Read or leave a comment on this story...
September 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little...
Read More
September 3, 2025
ALIEN UPGRADE: Beam up your homemakers! By Krista Madsen I’m a homemaker, and I don’t mean a housewife (I was terrible at...
Read More
September 1, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer...
Read More
September 1, 2025
ON THE FACE OF THINGS: Life is a pattern and the pattern creeps By Krista Madsen I see dead people. But it’s...
Read More
August 31, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- On August 27, thanks to a chance encounter, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown acquired...
Read More
August 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Children and staff at Abbott House in Irvington were buzzing this summer about an innovative educational program...
Read More
August 29, 2025
By W.B. King-- Freddie Mercury once said, “The most important thing, darling, is to live a fabulous life.” For the...
Read More
August 29, 2025
Saturday August 30th, 12:00 noon at the Visitor's Center Courtyard We are so excited to host our second Monarch Butterfly...
Read More
August 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board continued its review this week of a proposed rental housing project at 303...
Read More
August 25, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Imagine Hackley’s frustration last season after winning every regular-season game and looking as good in the playoffs...
Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.