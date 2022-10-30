Multi-Agency Task Force Brings Down Burglary Ring Targeting Asian-Americans

October 30, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

It took more than one police department to catch these crooks – a lot more. Teamwork is a good thing, though, especially when it comes to crimefighting.

The value of collaboration was on full display at an October 27 press conference at Tarrytown Village Hall. There, the village’s police chief, John Barbelet, flanked by White Plains Police Chief Joe Castelli, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah and a bevy of police officers from a burglary task force comprised of no fewer than 17 investigative agencies, announced the arrest of four alleged members of a Queens-based burglary ring targeting Asian-American business owners across Westchester.

In custody are Diego Martinez Franco Alexander, John J. Carmona Artega, Jose Javier Garcia Ortega and Victor Alfonso Lopez Restrepo, all from New York City. The bust is notable not only for taking down a dangerous gang and restoring public safety—particularly in the Asian-American community in this case—but also demonstrating how the “long arm of the law” grows even longer when numerous police entities work together.

The saga began in early October when Tarrytown police investigating two residential burglaries noticed that both were homes of Asian-Americans, following a pattern of break-ins occurring throughout Westchester. This observation prompted investigators to contact the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force for assistance. The Westchester County Police Department in turn joined the investigation, using its high-tech Real Time Crime Center to head up a task force that eventually included 17 different law enforcement entities. Through surveillance conducted in Westchester and New York City, the Burglary Task Force was able to connect the Tarrytown crimes to a countywide trend: thieves were following Asian-American business owners and robbing their homes. When further surveillance showed the alleged burglary crew casing a residence in White Plains, investigators alerted the WPPD which in turn arrested the suspects on October 24 as they attempted a break-in there.

Chief Barbelet hailed the collective efforts of local, county, state and federal agencies in cracking a difficult case, while also emphasizing their determination to protect Asian-Americans. “The Village of Tarrytown and our many partners in law enforcement stand by the Asian-American communities,” he pledged. “We will not tolerate or accept any group being targets of those who wish to victimize them. Please know we are here for you.”

Chief Castelli, whose officers made the arrests, heaped praise on his Tarrytown counterparts for initiating the entire investigation. “A large part of the success of this is owed to them,” he explained, “for taking what could be two random burglaries and identifying a pattern, getting resources in place, reaching out to our partners in law enforcement and having this case come to a great conclusion. Just a stellar example [of police work in Westchester County],” Castelli concluded.

District Attorney Miriam “Mimi” Rocah also spoke, reiterating kudos to the police—as well as for a few on her own staff as well—before proceeding to discuss the legal aspects of the case. The defendants are charged with “not just felonies but violent felonies,” she said (one of the burglaries was actually a home invasion, in which an occupant was forcibly restrained). All four were remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

As stated in the press release, “all four individuals were charged in the City of White Plains with Attempted Burglary in the 1st degree, a Class C felony. Additionally, two of the individuals [Anderson and Artega] were charged in the Tarrytown Village Court with Burglary in the 2ndDegree, Robbery in the 2nd Degree, and Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree. While the defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty, Rocah acknowledged, “if they’re convicted of these alleged crimes, they will face up to 15 years in prison.”

Offering the perspective of the Asian-American community was Marjorie Hsu, Co-chair of Westchester County’s Asian American Advisory Board. “The AAPI (Asian-American/Pacific Islander) business owners I’ve communicated with are grateful that the Tarrytown and other police departments acted so quickly to make the arrests,” Hsu shared in an email. The prospect of bringing justice to the guilty, however, doesn’t mitigate her disgust with the crimes. “The idea that criminals are staking out Asians in their own homes, just as their small businesses which were the hardest hit during the pandemic are starting to recover economically – that’s just abhorrent.”

Barbelet used the press conference to publicize the Burglary Task Force telephone tip line (1-800-898-8477) and encouraged citizens to “be vigilant, to be aware of your surroundings and to please contact your local police department if you see something suspicious.”