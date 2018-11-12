MTA Finds Monopole Replacement

By Alexander Roberts

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that it has found a replacement for the 150-foot monopole placed just 30 feet from a Franklin Courts playground. At a conference call with Tarrytown Mayor Drew Fixell, Administrator Richard Slingerland, New York State Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, MTA and Metro North officials said they would co-locate the “whip antennas” required to improve their police communications to another pole in the village. The alternative is a 74-foot tower on the site of the new New York State Police barracks on Paulding Avenue. The Hudson Independent had identified the tower as a potential alternative on the front page of its November issue.

While the MTA had promised the night before its board meeting to move the pole by March of 2019, it did not identify any of the sites under consideration. After a standing-room only town meeting to protest the pole at village hall, Mayor Drew Fixell provided the MTA with four potential relocation sites, including the State Police site.

In a statement released on November 9th, the state agency said, ““The MTA, Thruway and State Police, working together, have identified an existing monopole where the MTA would be able to relocate communications equipment from the monopole near the Franklin Court housing complex that, as announced, we plan to dismantle. The monopole is a 74-foot-tall structure on the south side of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge landing, on the site of the future New York State Police Troop T barracks. Our plan, which still needs to be finalized, will not require any new construction.”

The State Police pole is just half the size of the newly constructed monopole, which was criticized for violating village regulations because it might crush local homes and a playground if it fell. The MTA, however, was able to pre-empt local regulation as a state agency.