October 22, 2024
To the Editor:
Last week’s debate on News 12 between Congressional candidates Mondaire Jones and Mike Lawler was a feisty exchange, with each accusing the other of misrepresenting their positions on various issues.
The debate came into focus toward the end when the moderator addressed the toxic divisiveness in our country, asking Mike Lawler how he would address it. Mr. Lawler launched into his usual pitch about how he is the “4th most bipartisan” member of Congress, who seeks “common sense” solutions and opportunities to work across the aisle. However, all of this is belied by the fact that Mike Lawler supported Donald Trump in 2016, 2020, and now, in 2024. Lawler has witnessed, as we all have, Trump’s refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 election, and the tragic aftermath as Trump incited a mob to disrupt the certification of the election. People were severely injured and even killed in the ensuing melee of January 6th.
Trump’s campaign is built upon retribution (his word) for perceived unfairness. He has publicly pledged to prosecute his political enemies and turn the US military on ordinary people if they protest. Trump has not agreed to accept the results of the 2024 election unless he wins. He is a convicted felon and adjudicated sex offender; a man with no moral or ethical compass. Yet “moderate” Mike Lawler supports him.
Mr. Lawler can’t have it both ways. He cannot be a bipartisan problem solver and support a man who thrives on turning people against one another. I will happily vote for Mondaire Jones, a man of integrity who will work for the people of CD17, not for a would-be dictator.
Celeste Theis.
Celeste Theis.
Croton on Hudson
