Mothers Out Front Posts Video from Candidate Forum

Westchester Rivertowns Mothers Out Front hosted a Candidate Forum on Climate Change for Congressional District 17 on May 28th. It was a lively discussion about policies to address the climate crisis.

NY District 17 includes central and western Westchester County and all of Rockland County. The candidates are running to replace Rep. Nita Lowey, who is retiring.

The following candidates participated: David Buchwald, David Carlucci, Asha Castleberry-Hernandez, Evelyn Farkas, Mondaire Jones, Allison Fine, Catherine Parker, and Adam Schleifer.

The recording of the event, which is approaching 700 views, can be watched here:

The moderator, Radina Valova, Senior Staff Attorney from Pace Energy and Climate Center, brilliantly led the candidates through questions, some submitted by community members including a local Sleepy Hollow high school student and a five year old from Tarrytown.

Sponsors for this event included: Pace University, the NY League of Conservation Voters, the Sleepy Hollow Environmental Advisory Committee, Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council, and Bike Tarrytown.

Attendees were treated to music by local artists and environmental activists, Fred Gillen, Jr. and Andrea Galassi, LL.M. (Pace Law)

Eligible voters in NYS can vote by mail in the June 23 primaries. More information is available at elections.ny.gov.

Mothers Out Front is a nation-wide organization advocating for a just transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, to ensure a livable climate for all children. Mothers Out Front is a non-partisan organization, and does not endorse candidates or political parties.

The Rivertowns Chapter includes the communities of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

