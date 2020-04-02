Morse Students’ Artwork Achieves Widespread Display

Caption: Artwork at RSHM on Valley Street. (photo by Sunny McLean)

by Robert Kimmel

Artwork by the young students at the W. L. Morse School in Sleepy Hollow deserve more than just the exposure it receives within the school. That was the judgement by the school’s principal, Torrence Walley last year, leading to his pursuit of having the work widely available for the public to view.

The idea became a reality earlier this year. Works of art by Morse School’s first and second graders are being exhibited in shops, restaurants and by organizations in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

Restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, of course, are now limiting the public’s access to many businesses; however, Walley pointed out, “When we can return to our usual social interaction, the student art will be there in businesses to brighten everyone’s day, and, hopefully, it will encourages people to support local businesses too!’

“Art is such a powerful way to immediately build a connection,” Walley said. “Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow have such strong communities that I wanted to contribute to that with artwork from our talented students. I believe the schools should be part of the ‘fabric’ of a community, and this is one way we can ‘weave’ ourselves into the community and reach more people.”

Walley said his ideas arose while he was sitting one evening in a Tarrytown coffee shop, and was “looking at the art on the wall in the shop and I thought, I am here in this shop because I want to feel the local connection, so wouldn’t it be great to connect the community with our children? Does the community know about our talented students?”

The principal attributed the success in having the artwork widely displayed to a “collaborative brainstorm,” which he said he had with JoAnne Murray, a Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce Director.

“I approached JoAnne about my idea, and then she brought the businesses in and together we developed the idea to put student work into their establishments. I am so fortunate I got to connect with JoAnne; she has such a creative mind,” Walley added.

“It took a year to get this to fruition and the merchants are embracing it, and I have requests for more artwork than we have available,” Murray stated.

“The art is coming directly out of our art program for all students in the first and second grades,” Walley explained. “These are projects students work on on a weekly basis, and I think people will be blown away by them. Our art program is top notch, and I am in awe at what our students create.”

“All students receive art classes once a week for 45 minutes from Mrs. Jeanette Dietz, our art teacher; however, art does not stop there!” he emphasized, “There are many teachers that involve art in their classroom work. We also bring in art performances and dance instructors. I am a strong believer in the arts and in its ability to transform students into higher level thinkers.”

Wally lauded Mrs. Dietz, saying, “She is a wonderful and gifted art teacher. She brings an authentic study of artists and their techniques to our students and matches that with her ability to connect with students in 1st and 2nd grade. Check out our student artwork and you’ll see what I mean. I believe every student has creativity! Mrs. Dietz knows how to teach our kids to utilize their creativity in their art.”

Before Walley became principal at Morse last year, he was an assistant principal in a Rye city school, and preceding that he was a teacher in Washingtonville, New York.

As for the artwork, one Tarrytown resident who stopped by Ona’s gift shop on Main Street in the village where one picture was exhibited, said, “I was shown a Morse School second grader’s Paul Klee-like artwork, and it was phenomenal.”