More Than Hundred Gardens Are Waiting for You

June 4, 2021

Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition

June 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York...
June 2, 2021
Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools...
Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25

June 2, 2021
By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the 'cultural heart of the Rivertowns' is...
Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum

June 1, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic...
On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial...
Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for...
White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

May 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from...
Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22

May 30, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments...
Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office

May 27, 2021
  By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has...
BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

May 25, 2021
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black...
