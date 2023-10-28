Sponsor
More Than 1,200 Take Part in Sleepy Hollow Ten-K

Family and friends greet runners at the Pocantico Street finish line
October 28, 2023

More than 1,200 runners, including kids, senior citizens, parents and their children, couples and a range of costumes, competed in the 2023 edition of the Rivertown Runners annual 10-K.

Women’s winner Betsy Eikelberg just past the finish line

Indian summer temperatures greeted the athletes at the start, and water, fruit, snacks and medical care (if needed) were there in the Morse School parking lot at the end.

Light weight tutu has less drag

The winner in the men’s divison was Tarrytown resident Harbert Okuti with a time of 31 minutes, 54 seconds. The first woman over the finish line was Betsy Eikelberg of New York City with a time of 39 minutes, five seconds. The last time to cross was four minutes short of two hours.

This one may have slowed its owner

The race regularly raises more than $60,000 that is in turn distributed to dozens of local charities and a pair of college scholarships.

Might have been a tad hot in this costume
