More Than 1,200 Take Part in Sleepy Hollow Ten-K

October 28, 2023

More than 1,200 runners, including kids, senior citizens, parents and their children, couples and a range of costumes, competed in the 2023 edition of the Rivertown Runners annual 10-K.

Indian summer temperatures greeted the athletes at the start, and water, fruit, snacks and medical care (if needed) were there in the Morse School parking lot at the end.

Sponsor

The winner in the men’s divison was Tarrytown resident Harbert Okuti with a time of 31 minutes, 54 seconds. The first woman over the finish line was Betsy Eikelberg of New York City with a time of 39 minutes, five seconds. The last time to cross was four minutes short of two hours.

The race regularly raises more than $60,000 that is in turn distributed to dozens of local charities and a pair of college scholarships.