October 13, 2024
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
Moon-pulled
October 13, 2024
MOON-PULLED: Going tidal & other lunacies By Krista Madsen– Humans are constituted of about 60% percent water. The gravitational force of the...Read More
Going To The Tarrytown Halloween Parade This Year? Take The Train
October 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It has been voted the best parade in the county eight years in a row by Westchester...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Prevails in Emotional Homecoming Game
October 11, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- On a night of roiling emotions as Dobbs Ferry celebrated the life of Sam Kearns and marked...Read More
Irvington Author Revisits Roots With Book on Penn State Football
October 10, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Author Chris Raymond has lived in Irvington for almost 20 years. He never forgets his Scranton, Pa....Read More
Dead & Company’s Oteil Burbridge Brings Musical Friends And New Jerry Garcia-Inspired Album To The Cap
October 8, 2024
By W.B. King-- When conceiving his introspective album, A Lovely View of Heaven, a heartfelt tribute to the musical legacy...Read More
Local Land Trust Honors “Open Space Heroes”
October 7, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- On a gorgeous Sunday afternoon, dozens of environmental activists from Irvington and surrounding villages gathered at the...Read More
Crepuscular
October 7, 2024
CREPUSCULAR: Going out on a liminal By Krista Madsen– Ever since Flannery O’Connor packed so much meaning onto the toilet stall in...Read More
The Irvington Theater Is Back In Business
October 5, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- After nearly five years, the 122-year-old Irvington Theater will reopen this fall. It’s a momentous occasion that...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Masses
October 5, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Midday traffic to the east was backed up to the Saw Mill River Parkway; to the south,...Read More
Support-A-Walk to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Sunday
October 4, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- For the last 30 years, Support Connection has offered free and confidential emotional, social and educational support...Read More
