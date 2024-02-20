February 20, 2024
Monster Mash
February 20, 2024
Monster Mash: When you bring the dead back to life By Krista Madsen– I have a confession to make that will get...Read More
Annual Polar Plunges Raise $90K for Worthy Causes
February 20, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dozens of brave souls recently stripped down to take a dip in the frigid Hudson River for...Read More
Irvington Police Crack String of Auto Burglaries
February 16, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— A recent string of thefts from unlocked cars, mainly on Dogwood and Sycamore in Irvington, had yielded...Read More
Harrison to Retire from Irvington School District
February 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo---- Dr. Kristopher Harrison, who has led the Irvington School District for the last 12 years, is retiring...Read More
Redistricting Commission Proposes (Not-So) New Map
February 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman--- After months of hearings and internal deliberations, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC), led by...Read More
Five Champion Wrestlers Put Sleepy Hollow on the Map
February 15, 2024
By Tom Pedulla-- Silas Corveddu had done well merely to reach the Section 1 Division 2 championships on Feb. 10...Read More
Masters Boys Basketball Is Earning Respect
February 13, 2024
By Tom Pedulla-- If it takes a tooth or two for The Masters School to continue its ascent in boys’...Read More
TEENSCAPE 2024 – 7th & 8th Grade Summer Travel Camp
February 12, 2024
TEENSCAPE is a travel camp for current 7th & 8th graders. The program includes two sessions that are varied enough...Read More
Building a State-of-the-Art Hospital: “It’s Going to be Amazing”
February 12, 2024
Before taking over earlier this year as executive director of Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, Dr. Beata Mastalerz spent her...Read More
Star-Crossed
February 12, 2024
STAR-CROSSED: An Interstellar Love Story By Krista Madsen– It’s my Home|body anniversary. On Valentine’s Day it will be exactly one...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.