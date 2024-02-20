Monster Mash

I have a confession to make that will get me kicked out of civil society.

In November, I wrote about how I got ghosted and boo hoo for me. Also just boooo. Publicly sharing elicited condolences/sympathy for my silent snubbing, and reinforcement in my resolve to gratefully move on. Of course, anyone who knows anything (mostly on YouTube) said never ever contact the ghoster. Not while it’s happening (I broke that rule for the first few terrible days) and especially not when confronted with the ghost’s inevitable return from the grave, just play possum. The ghoster in time will revive, they said, maybe even in years, and thus become a zombie version of his former bad self and like any B movie heroine, the theme for us sensitive-hearted souls wrapped in nonrotten flesh is: run for your dear life.

A few months passed post-ghosting, all the major holidays: Thanksgiving without the lasagna we planned to make together, Christmas without the little yet significant (outer-spaced themed) gifts I had gathered long before I even met him, New Years without the mocktails and early bedtime because, dammit, we’re tired teetotaling parents. I had recovered from the shock/pain of it, sort of, and had been dating others, if robotically, with one pinkie still secretly stalking the ghoster’s Instagram. I wanted to see if a woman surfaced there, or really any signs of life or, worse, joy. Instead what I saw was a raw naked Thanksgiving turkey getting stuffed, a raw steak in a frying pan, at the rate of one post maybe every few weeks. Just cold meat with no offals (heart)—robotic too. By New Year’s the message was clear, he too was a gutted turkey. Definitely doing the opposite of celebrating with a special rebound. Because I’m empathetic and/or endlessly curious about what’s going on under people’s surfaces, I reached out a few days into the shiny new year, with a light greeting of hello, and “of course I wonder what the heck happened to you,” but mostly just “hope you are well and here’s to a better 2024.” He wrote back immediately, eagerly, as if I now opened a portal of possibility for him to start anew. And I guess I had. And he did.

I reanimated my ghoster. I created my own zombie. I revived him and, for a second time, had a new fairly instant-boyfriend, just add water. But this round, I would be cautious and slow, he needed to prove himself. If he could be so cruel (or perhaps more accurately, selfish and blind) one time, he could certainly do it again. He needed to regain my trust. I needed constant, unflagging, honest communication and, on my side, to erect for myself some serious armor. If he was about to freak out again with “feelings” he couldn’t handle, I’d need a heads up. If he did anything that resembled the beginnings of a second ghosting, I’d be out. I’d have to be the puppet master in this.

But I’d like to step back and take ownership of this act before the angry mob comes for me. There was, perhaps counter-intuitively, power in this. I am in charge of this brave new world scenario where there’s hope for second chances and someone who stuck in my craw for long enough that it seemed significant gets to prove himself anew. I believe jail should be about rehabilitation, that we shouldn’t be sanctioning killing a man with torturous nitrogen gas who wasn’t supposed to be on death row to begin with. Call it playing God…or the God nickname for the Willem Defoe “Godwin” character in the crazy romp of Poor Things, who gets to take a dead pregnant Bella, washed ashore post-bridge-jump, and replace her brain with her infant’s—making her both her own mother and her own daughter in a dizzying metamorphosis.

And so, with this revival, I’ve launched another phase of my love life, and another of my favorite things: a trilogy, this time on Monsters. First Zombies, then Bugs, then more abstractly and grandly on Metamorphs.

As is always helpful, it’s time for zombie research and getting schooled on how to effectively manage my own personal zombie.

An important distinction to make is a zombie isn’t alive but rather “undead.” Speaking in double negatives like this that don’t really match the same level as the positive linguistic framing (“undead” is definitely not equal to “alive”) is something my zombie does. It’s not that he seeks out smart girls, he said, but rather is averse to dumb ones. I told him a better compliment would be to flip that around please. This will do: your brain is hot. It’s really like I have to teach his mouth muscles proper romantic speech.

From the Britannica page on zombies:

Although the word zombie has been applied to different types of creatures, they generally share a few defining characteristics, perhaps most importantly a lack of free will. Zombies are usually wholly subordinate, either to an outside force, such as a sorcerer, or to an overwhelming desire, such as the need for human flesh or revenge or simply to do violence. Another important distinction made by some is that a zombie is the animated corpse of a single being, usually a human. Zombies are frequently depicted as shambling and rotting, although in some instances their bodies may be preserved, especially when magic is involved, and they may sometimes display superhuman characteristics, such as increased strength and speed.

This very much discounts Bella in Poor Things whose whole journey is about her free will that resists any cage, especially male ones. There’s the risk I am fooling myself with this operating idea that I’m in charge of reanimating my zombie, forming what he’s going to be and how he’ll behave, when it might just be his “overwhelming desire, such as the need for human flesh…” that powers him and could have sent him chasing anyone who tried. But less shambling and rotting, my revived corpse is perhaps more magically superhuman, which is part of his charm.

I am also very much looking forward to the movie Lisa Frankenstein, newly launched in theaters, in which a teen creates a boyfriend for herself in this zombie fashion who looks a little bit Edward Scissorhandsy and comes with an 80s soundtrack the kids who never lived this era now love thanks to Stranger Things.