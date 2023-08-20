August 20, 2023
Monster Dogs
August 20, 2023
MONSTER DOGS: A playlist gone wild By Krista Madsen– In my land upstate where I battle the greenery, and shape the snow,...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 August Mid-Month Programs Update
August 17, 2023
August 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update Manga & Anime Club Tuesday, August 15 4:00 - 5:00 PM Teens Join other teens...Read More
Elmsford-based Hudson Barter Exchange Acquired by NJ Firm
August 17, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- The successful barter exchange company owned by Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and her husband Kevin for the...Read More
New Medical Director for TVAC
August 16, 2023
After 40 years of service to the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as Medical Director...Read More
Irvington School Year Calendar
August 16, 2023
August 8/30-31 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students) September 9/5 Schools open 9/25 Yom Kippur (schools closed) October 10/9 Columbus Day/Indigenous...Read More
Protesters and Pols Urge Governor Hochul to Stop Holtec’s Dumping Plan
August 15, 2023
THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED On Friday, August 18th, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed the "Save the Hudson"...Read More
Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports
August 15, 2023
Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group: Soccer clinics at Devries...Read More
Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Photographer Golden
August 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo - The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow communities are mourning the sudden loss of Joseph Golden. Golden, a...Read More
The Greening
August 13, 2023
THE GREENING: The second installment of a color trilogy By Krista Madsen– I played with shades of blue in my water trilogy, now...Read More
Wanted–Dead: The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly
August 12, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- CJ Reilly and a cadre of “arborists in training” were on a mission. Reilly, Director of...Read More
