Mondaire’s Back, Gunning For His Old Seat

July 9, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Undaunted by the stifling humidity in the gymnasium of St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, Rockland County, hundreds of supporters of Mondaire Jones cheered and waved campaign signs for nearly two hours on Sunday. Among them were many of the progressive activists from the rivertowns who helped Jones win his first and only term as the Representative of New York’s 17thDistrict in 2020.

Since he got elbowed aside in 2022 in a political game of musical chairs by fellow Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney, Jones has been stocking up on political ammunition in an effort to win back the reconfigured District 17, currently held by Rockland County Republican Mike Lawler.

The district is not quite the same as the one Jones represented for one term from 2020-2022. The state-wide redistricting process shifted 17 to the north and west, ceding to District 16 some solidly progressive voting blocks in southwestern Westchester, including Dobbs Ferry and Irvington. At the time, Maloney, who previously represented a marginally more conservative District 18 to the north, seemed to party pros in Washington a better fit than Jones. But Maloney, former chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, failed in his effort to pin the MAGA extremist label on newcomer Lawler. Jones, meanwhile, tried his hand in New York City’s District 10 but could not catch eventual winner Dan Goldman.

In his announcement, Jones noted that 73 percent of the voters from the old 17 were still in the new one, and that internal polling from East Carolina University put him in a virtual dead heat with Lawler even before his announcement.

Lawler meanwhile has, for the most part, managed to stay within the lane that worked for him in 2022—avoiding taking sides during his first six months in office in the Trump culture wars and becoming entrapped in some of his party’s hardline positions on issues like abolishing the IRS and the Departments of Energy and Education.

Jones is not the first of his party to announce for CD-17. Two up-county women with modest political records have already declared. MaryAnn Carr, a six-year member of the Bedford Town Council, served part of a term as the Town Supervisor before losing in a 2021 primary. An African American, she is an IT consultant by day who has been involved in local school, church and environmental causes.

Also involved in local school matters is Liz Gereghty, a member of the neighboring Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District Board. A small business owner as well, Gereghty presents herself as a problem solver but one with a commitment to core Democratic policies, including a woman’s right to choose. Her campaign has reportedly raised $400,000 already. She will surelybenefit from name recognition by dint of being the sister of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a popular figure among Democrats. Barring unforeseen developments, however, most political observers do not see a way either Carr or Gereghty could prevail over Mondaire in next summer’s Democratic primary.

The Fourth of July fireworks were barely extinguished before Jones and Lawler launched their own rhetorical pyrotechnics—at each other. Calling Jones “a failed politician” with a radical voting record who bonded with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “the Squad” during his one term in Washington, Lawler has resurrected Jones’ initial endorsement of the “defund the police“ movement and the state’s cashless bail law.

At Sunday’s rally, Jones rejected Lawler’s charges, asserting that he in fact never voted to cut funding for the police and was instead responsible for hundreds of millions in federal aid pouring into the district as a result of the massive spending bills, especially the Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act that made the Congress in which he served “the most productive in history.”

Jones has maintained visibility during his six months out of office by appearing on MSNBC as a frequent commentator on a wide range of national policy issues. Judging by his performance at the Rockland rally, he appears to have sharpened his campaigning skills, evolving from the relatively soft-spoken debater of 2020 to something of a firebrand, unapologetic in touting traditional Democratic Party policies and values and claiming credit for bringing in millions on federal largesse to his constituents during his brief time in office. That would include $37 million for 24 different projects in the district, among which was the recently announced $2.8 million to extend the RiverWalk across I-87/287 in Tarrytown.

Jones portrayed the current Republican Party as a threat to democracy, which he said is “hanging on by a thread.” Taking aim at Lawler’s carefully crafted image as a political pragmatist, he pointed to his opening vote as a member of Congress to “gut the IRS,” his defense of Trump in the Mar-a-Lago case and his failure to follow through on a campaign promise to rescind the $10,000 property tax cap. “He masquerades as a moderate,” Jones said of his Republican opponent, “but he will do whatever McCarthy and the MAGA Republicans want him to do.”

Lawler responded to the Mondaire rally almost before it was over, describing it as “sparsely attended” and repeating his claim that Jones wants to defund the police, support New York State’s cashless bail law and back “AOC and ‘the Squad’s’ socialist schemes.”

NY-17 is critical to both parties and will almost surely be among the races that determine control of Congress coming out of the 2024 election. Keeping Lawler in office is a priority for the GOP, which has a razor-thin majority in the House. As Jones was announcing his entry, Lawler’s campaign announced that it had added $900,000 in the second quarter reporting period, giving the Republican nearly $1.5 million in cash on hand. The Jones campaign countered with a list of 109 endorsements by a range of public figures on both sides of the Hudson and a boast that his campaign raised $300,000 in the first day. Money, of which millions more will be spent in the coming 16 months, will be a major determinant in whether Jones can do what Maloney could not do when he lost to Lawler by fewer than 2,000 votes last November.