Mondaire Vs. Mike: Who’s The Radical In This Race?

August 29, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

Ask Mondaire Jones and he’ll tell you that Mike Lawler is a MAGA Republican who “never stood up to Donald Trump a day in his life,” someone who would gut the Affordable Care Act, defund Head Start, cut back on veterans’ benefits, Social Security and Medicare—a politician who is “trying to be a moderate on television, but when the cameras are off saying that all of us Democrats ‘hate America.’”

“If he were to return to Congress next year and Donald Trump, God forbid, were to become president of the United States,” Jones told an enthusiastic crowd of Democrats in Peekskill on August 11, “he would throw millions of people off their health insurance plans and allow the insurance industry to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. We will stop him from doing that.”

But to hear Mike Lawler tell it, Mondaire Jones is “a failed politician” with a radical voting record who bonded with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and ‘the Squad’ during his one term in Washington,” someone who would de-fund the police and “let cop-killers and murderers vote from prison.”

“Mondaire’s record is very clear,” Congressman Lawler said at an August 23rd event in Nanuet backed by various police union representatives and local Republican office holders. “He should just be honest about his record and his beliefs and stop gaslighting the public by trying to walk back every crazy radical idea that he has previously embraced.”

According to both these candidates for Congress in New York’s 17th District, considered one of a handful of districts that could decide the balance of power in Washington, the race is between an out-of-touch extremist on one end of the political spectrum versus a sensible moderate on the other. Take your pick as to which candidate fits which of these roles.

Each will have served one term as the representative of the 17th District, which includes roughly half of Tarrytown’s voters. Mondaire Jones held the office from 2020 to 2022, before Sean Patrick Maloney big-footed his way into the district in 2022, only to lose to Lawler, a state assemblyman from Rockland County with a record of working for Republicans since he graduated from Manhattan College in 2009. Each held office while his party was in the majority in the House of Representatives and were thus linked to the legislative successes and failures at the time.

During Jones’ term in office, the country was still reeling from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement, which dominated the national discourse. That was also when President Joe Biden engineered major legislative wins, including the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the Marriage Equality Act and the Inflation Reduction Act—sweeping pieces of legislation that promised significant economic benefits but also grew the deficit.

Lawler’s term in the 118th Congress has been marked by intramural fighting within the majority Republican caucus and the fewest number of enacted laws since the Great Depression. Despite the paucity of legislative victories to cling to, his campaign position on the big issues is not as extreme as the Jones camp would have us believe. On gun control, Lawler says he favors red flag laws to take guns away from violent domestic abusers and touts his involvement in banning ghost guns and the sale of weapons to anyone with an outstanding warrant. He does not, however, support banning assault weapons.

Pro-choice Democrats accuse Lawler of prior support for anti-abortion groups, of voting against the Women’s Health Protection Act and against the Pentagon paying service members for abortions or transgender treatment. His advocacy for pro-life legislation earned him a 100% rating from the National Right to Life Committee.

His campaign positions, however, are decidedly more moderate. Defying his party’s stance, he says he is against a nationwide abortion ban and favors In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). He and his wife Doina are featured in a campaign TV ad recounting their own positive experience with IVF.

He is a hardliner on immigration who voted to re-start building the wall. Though the House never got to vote on the bipartisan immigration bill after Trump instructed GOP senators to kill it, Lawler says he too would have voted against it, calling the Biden “catch and release” policy “absurd.”

On the other hand, he said during a constituency meeting in Tarrytown that Trump’s promise to deport millions of immigrants is unrealistic. He also favors crafting a merit-based pathway to citizenship that would favor doctors, nurses and others with needed skills. He co-sponsored last year’s Dignity Act that grants legal status to undocumented immigrants already living and working in the U.S.

His positions on the economy are, for the most part, Republican orthodoxy: smaller government, lower taxes, fewer regulations. He endorses the Fiscal Responsibility Act that would cap spending increases at one percent. But support for legislation that cuts or caps funding comes at a price. The Republican Debt Limit bill would cut spending on veteran programs and health care, which he says he supports. He opposed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that earmarked money for improved roads, bridges, broadband access and clean water. He voted 19 times against bills that included protection for Social Security and Medicare spending.

While both Lawler and Jones say they want to end the State and Local Tax deduction (SALT) that is a burden to New York homeowners, the penalty is still in force. Jones was able to include a raise in the cap from $10,000 to $80,000 in the Build Back Better bill, but the bill did not pass.

Lawler’s campaign web site lists his support for a number of pro-environment bills that advocate for clean water—especially in the Hudson River. As a member of the House Climate Solutions Caucus, he has promoted the Environmental Bond Act. Along with Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, he introduced legislation to reduce carbon emissions and nutrient pollution.

But as someone who founded two firms, Checkmate Strategies and Brass Tacks Strategies, that lobbied to protect and expand fossil fuel use in New York, Lawler has at best sent a mixed message about his commitment to the environment.

Perhaps Mike Lawler’s biggest obstacle to convincing voters that he is indeed a moderate is his tie to the Republican Party and Donald Trump. He has walked a very thin tightrope between allegiance to his caucus and allegiance to espoused principles. He stuck with Kevin McCarthy throughout his tortured efforts to remain Speaker of the House but then quickly aligned himself with Mike Johnson, whose call for a national ban on abortion, whose opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, whose ties to Christian nationalists and most of all his allegiance to Donald Trump have put him at risk in a district where moderates are a significant factor.

Lawler has said—plainly—that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and is the President of the United States. He tries to avoid any mention of Trump on the campaign trail but has also taken $300,000 in contributions from fellow House members who voted to overturn the election. He both accepted money from and contributed to George Santos, the defrocked former GOP congressman from Long Island.

Lawler has important backing at home. More than 20 unions, including carpenters, electrical workers, steamfitters, seafarers, and 10 organizations representing law enforcement have endorsed his candidacy. He has raised plenty of money and gotten plenty from national committees, including AIPAC for his unwavering support for Israel in a district with a large Jewish population.

Mondaire Jones came out of a field of 12 primary candidates in 2020 to win the nomination to succeed Nita Lowey and went on to defeat Republican Maureen McCardle Schulman in the 2020 general election by 14 points. Gay, Black and the product of a struggling single parent family, a graduate of Stanford and Harvard Law School, he moved quickly in Congress to establish himself as an up-and-coming progressive. He was loosely aligned with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the so-called “squad” that championed progressive causes like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Early on, he favored de-funding police departments—a position that he has since abandoned but that still dogs him in his race against Lawler.

In truth, Jones’s position is more nuanced. In Congress, he voted to fund training for mental health professionals to go into fraught situations where counselors were more appropriate than cops with guns. His campaign web site claims that during his term, he “delivered record law enforcement funding to support our police officers and keep families safe.”

All told, Jones voted with Biden and the party leadership 99% of the time. As a member of the majority caucus, he can take credit for supporting key recovery legislation, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan Act, which his web site says “kept our small businesses open and brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the Lower Hudson Valley for schools, housing, and health care.” These bills have also arguably contributed to the federal deficit and prolonged inflationary pressures—all rich targets for Lawler to attack.

Jones also has his share of labor endorsements, including the Communications Workers of America, various government employee unions and J Street, the more moderate pro-Israel lobby. He got a 100% rating from the League of Conservation Voters and has the full backing of the Democratic Party infrastructure that is far better organized—at least on the east side of the Hudson—than are the Republicans.

Where the race stands is unclear. Two recent public polls contradict one another. The polling group 538 in a survey taken August 10-17 had Lawler up five points (43-38) over Jones, but a more recent canvas sponsored by The Hill had Jones with a commanding 68-32 lead. Who wins in November will hinge to a large degree on where centrist voters come down. Some will be entirely issue-driven, whether its abortion, immigration, support for Israel or the economy. Some will decide based on their view of which of these men will do the least harm—and that will depend on who wins the White House.