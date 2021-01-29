Mondaire Jones Co-Sponsors SALT Repeal

January 29, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Congressional neophyte Mondaire Jones (NY 17) has jumped out of the gate quickly in Washington. Less than a month on the job, he has introduced legislation that would repeal the $10,000 cap on State and Local Tax (SALT) deductions. On Thursday, he introduced the SALT Deductibility Act co-sponsored on the House side by Long Island Democrat Tom Suozzi (NY 3) and on the Senate side by newly anointed Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. If enacted, the bill would:

Remove the cap on the SALT deduction instituted in 2017 as part of the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Allow New Yorkers to fully deduct their state and local taxes from their federal taxes.

Bring direct relief to homeowners in Westchester and Rockland who respectively pay the highest property taxes of any Congressional District in the country.

On Friday, Jones announced his measure on home turf at the county office building in White Plains, supported by local political luminaries including George Latimer and Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “This federal tax law is not only double taxation, but it also unfairly targets communities like Westchester County – and every homeowner in this County is a victim,” said Latimer in thanking Jones. “In Westchester, where the average home is valued at $691,392.00, our homes are our greatest asset, and this cap is a hit to our wallet. We cannot stand for this – and we will not. We won’t stop fighting until we overturn the SALT deduction cap.”