Business News
Community News
Dobbs Ferry News

Mom’s Organic Market to Open Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

• Bookmarks: 6

February 18, 2021

by Anne Jaffe Holmes–

Mom’s Organic Market opens for business on Friday, Feb. 19 on Stanley Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway! It’s their first store in New York, and

Mom’s is an extraordinary business with a mission: “To protect and restore the environment.”

The store offers free EV charging, a broad spectrum of recycling opportunities including food scraps composting, “bring-your-own-container bulk shopping,” plus organic, sustainably produced food, health/beauty supplies, and clothing.

Please visit the website to learn about the many features this new market offers:  https://momsorganicmarket.com/dobbsferry/#store-features

Partnering with local environmental organizations is key to Mom’s Organic Market’s mission as well. This Friday, Satuday and Sunday, Mom’s is donating 5% of their net to Groundwork Hudson Valley.

In fact, each of the next four weekends, Mom’s is donating 5% of its net to a local environmental non-profit: Sustainable Westchester, Federated Conservationists of Westchester County (FCWC), and the Greenburgh Nature Center. Please see the schedule below:

5% Group Schedule – Friday, Saturday, Sunday:

Feb 19, 20, and 21 – Groundwork Hudson Valley

Feb 26, 27, and 28 – Sustainable Westchester 

March 5, 6, and 7 – Federated Conservationists of Westchester County

March 12, 13, and 14 – Greenburgh Nature Center

Share the News!
Breaking News on Vaccine Deliveries (And It’s Not Good)

Breaking News on Vaccine Deliveries (And It’s Not Good)

February 18, 2021
On Thurs­day evening, Gov­er­nor Cuomo is­sued the fol­low­ing state­ment: “The Federal government has informed New York that nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Read More
Mom’s Organic Market to Open Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

Mom’s Organic Market to Open Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

February 18, 2021
by Anne Jaffe Holmes-- Mom's Organic Market opens for business on Friday, Feb. 19 on Stanley Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, just...
Read More
COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign

February 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Every other day or so, the governor announces the opening of another “pop-up” vaccination site, where a...
Read More
Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Michelle Adams, a partner in two of the rivertowns’ better known restaurants, Harpers in Dobbs Ferry and...
Read More
High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court

High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court

February 17, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity basketball season. Due to the...
Read More
COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?

COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?

February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a given that there is not enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine to meet the demand....
Read More
Headless Horseman Plunge Raises $30,000 for Gullotta House

Headless Horseman Plunge Raises $30,000 for Gullotta House

February 16, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Several dozen brave souls took a frigid dip in the Hudson River Saturday in Sleepy Hollow for...
Read More
Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

Bike Friendly Business? Get Certified

February 16, 2021
GET CERTIFIED AS A BIKE-FRIENDLY NEW YORK BUSINESS Bicyclists are good business, especially in Empire State Trail Towns. The following...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

February 13, 2021
By James Carsey-- Tarrytown Trustees took another step this week toward fulfilling Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to examine policing...
Read More
COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

February 11, 2021
It seemed like one small but welcome step towards normalcy when the Center For Disease Control updated its guidance to...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
127 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *