Mom’s Organic Market to Open Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry

February 18, 2021
by Anne Jaffe Holmes–
Mom’s Organic Market opens for business on Friday, Feb. 19 on Stanley Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway! It’s their first store in New York, and
Mom’s is an extraordinary business with a mission: “To protect and restore the environment.”
The store offers free EV charging, a broad spectrum of recycling opportunities including food scraps composting, “bring-your-own-container bulk shopping,” plus organic, sustainably produced food, health/beauty supplies, and clothing.
Please visit the website to learn about the many features this new market offers: https://momsorganicmarket.com/dobbsferry/#store-features
Partnering with local environmental organizations is key to Mom’s Organic Market’s mission as well. This Friday, Satuday and Sunday, Mom’s is donating 5% of their net to Groundwork Hudson Valley.
In fact, each of the next four weekends, Mom’s is donating 5% of its net to a local environmental non-profit: Sustainable Westchester, Federated Conservationists of Westchester County (FCWC), and the Greenburgh Nature Center. Please see the schedule below:
5% Group Schedule – Friday, Saturday, Sunday:
Feb 19, 20, and 21 – Groundwork Hudson Valley
Feb 26, 27, and 28 – Sustainable Westchester
March 5, 6, and 7 – Federated Conservationists of Westchester County
March 12, 13, and 14 – Greenburgh Nature Center
