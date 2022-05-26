After two tough years under the cloud of the pandemic, the Broadway Training Center (BTC) of Westchester re-emerged to put...Read More
May 26, 2022
In celebration of Pride Month, River’s Edge Theatre Company and Tres Brujas are teaming up to produce Modern Witches. The show will take place June 10th and 11th at 8pm, and June 12th at 6:30pm at GaragePod, Dobbs Ferry. Tickets range from $15-$25. To reserve go to www.riversedgetheatre.com.
10% of the ticket sales go to New Alternatives, a non-profit organization that increases the self-sufficiency of LGBTQ+ homeless youth and young adults by enabling them to transition out of the shelter system to stable adult lives. Their guiding principles are those of harm reduction, youth development, and empowerment.
The play, which runs about 60 minutes, is written and performed by Katie Kopajtic and deals with Virginia Woolf, queer relationship anxiety and, of course, witchcraft. From the storefront of a mystic shop to the rabbit hole of #WitchTok, actress Kate struggles to create the perfect self-tape audition as Virginia Woolf, though she tries to bolster her performance with various magical ingredients. She unravels, revealing that she is frozen in the midst of running away from her totally normal, healthy relationship — and does not understand why. From a state of deep desperation, Kate accidentally summons the ghost of Virginia Woolf, who helps her to work through the root of her fear.
River’s Edge Theatre Company is a NY State non profit organization with the mission to reflect the human experience, spark conversation, and inspire social change. Since its birth in 2019 River’s Edge Theatre Company has been producing readings, storytelling events, and fully staged productions in-person and virtually in Westchester, NY.
Tres Brujas is a micro film and theatre production company based in New York City and Westchester. Partners in life and arts facilitation, Katherine Kopajtic and Monica Robles have collaborated with theatre professionals in Baltimore, New York, San Juan and now the Rivertowns of NY.
