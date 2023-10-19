Mobile Unit Now Available to Deliver a Wide Range of Medical Services to the Disabled

October 19, 2023

Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) received a customized Mobile Medical Unit to facilitate delivery of care where the majority of their clients reside. This Mobile Medical Unit, which was made possible by grant funding from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and the J.E. & Z.B. Butler Foundation, will provide primary care, podiatry, occupational therapy, laboratory testing, and vaccinations to people with disabilities living in Westchester and the Hudson Valley group residential programs. The interior and exterior features of the van are wheelchair accessible and allow for movement by medical clinic staff and patients.

People with disabilities living in group residential programs often miss appointments at healthcare centers because of inadequate transportation and limited driver staffing. WIHD identified nearly 40 group residential programs that believe a solution like the mobile medical unit would help their patients get the care and health education they need more easily. WIHD expects to provide 1,000 healthcare visits with the mobile unit within the first year.

On October 18th, WIHD hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the mobile unit at its Valhalla headquarters that was attended by donors, local government officials and agencies.

“WIHD is so appreciative of our generous funders who made this mobile medical unit possible,” said Dr. Susan Fox, President and CEO of WIHD. “This van will give us the ability to serve more individuals, provide more consistent and reliable scheduling of visits, and better meet the complex care needs of individuals with disabilities throughout the Hudson Valley Region.”

Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers, bolster the health outcomes of vulnerable communities, eliminate barriers to care and bridge gaps in health services. Named after a tireless advocate for immigrants, children, and the poor, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation funds programs and initiatives across New York State that either provide direct healthcare services or address the social determinants of health. For more information, visit https://www.cabrinihealth.org/.Further information: communications@cabrinihealth.org.

The J.E. & Z.B. Butler Foundation aspires to create a more accepting world in which people of all abilities are understood, valued, and respected. For more information, please visit https://www.butlerfoundation.org/.

Photo left to right: Bruce Doniger (J.E. & Z.B. Butler Foundation); Patricia Goldman (J.E. & Z.B. Butler Foundation); Catherine Calvo (Mother Cabrini Health Foundation); Nicole Strom J.E. & Z.B. Butler Foundation); Chad Hansen (Mother Cabrini Health Foundation); Susan Fox, President and CEO of WIHD; Izel Obermeyer, Chief Clinical Officer at WIHD; Tricia Patrick, Chief Academic Officer at WIHD