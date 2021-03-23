Mobile Document Shredder Scheduled For Dobbs Ferry

March 23, 2021

The county’s mobile shredder will return to Dobbs Ferry this spring on a monthly basis, with each visit lasting from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Waterfront Park on the following dates:

April 29

May 20

June 17

July 29

August 19

September 23

Residents can bring up to four file-sized (10”x12”x15”) boxes of confidential papers per household. Remove all large binder clips and covers. Papers from businesses, institutions or commercial enterprises are not acceptable and will be rejected, as will any junk mail or newspapers.

For more information, visit https://environment.westchestergov.com/residents/recycling-guidelines/mobile-shredder

