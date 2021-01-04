Mimi Rocah Sworn In as New County DA

Government
New DA Mimi Rocah introduced by former mentor Preet Bharara
January 4, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Meriam E. “Mimi” Rocah was sworn in as the new Westchester District Attorney Monday in a ceremony in a nearly empty pressroom at the DA’s White Plains office. Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Rocah’s former boss and mentor, administered the oath of office, with her husband David and children Sabrina and Aaron standing close by, while her mother watched the proceedings from Chicago. The vast majority of the nearly 250 people who will report to Rocah watched the ceremony from afar on Facebook.

Bharara, who promoted Rocah numerous times at the Southern District office, called her smart and fair and said she “represents the absolute best in us.” He promised that “she will honor you, respect you and have your back. She will act less like your boss than as your partner and ally.”

Judging from the ambitious set of goals and high standards set out in her first address as the county’s DA, Rocah may not come off as a warm and fuzzy “partner and ally “for a while—at least to some in the county law enforcement community. Her first stated priority, she said, will be to hold public officials accountable and stop corruption.

There will be greater accountability for police officers. “None of us can do our job effectively unless people trust our integrity,” she said. A dedicated ethics officer will report directly to her executive office. There will be “zero tolerance for intentional prosecutorial conduct.” She will not hesitate to review past convictions and cases involving police shootings.

Among her other initiatives:

–a promise to contact the families of the victims of murder and other serious crimes within 24 hours and to provide them with continuing support;

–to review cold cases with a fresh eye, examination of untested forensic evidence, including rape kits;

–pay increased attention to immigrant rights, including establishment of an anonymous hotline to report wage theft and workplace abuse;

–availability of Spanish language versions of all official statements from the office, as well as use of a sign language interpreter;

–an emphasis on improving diversity and inclusion in the office, addressing underrepresentation of people of color and women, and a zero-tolerance internal sexual harassment policy;

–an increased emphasis on reducing gun violence, including efforts to get guns out of the hands of domestic abusers;

–the use of alternatives to incarceration, such as community service, in less serious, non-violent crimes.

These goals, she acknowledged, would not be reached overnight or easily. Quoting one of her heroines, the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she noted that “enduring change happens one step at a time.”

She ended her opening address by quoting Bharara, her acknowledged mentor and friend: “In the end,” she quoted him as saying, “the law doesn’t do justice. People do.”

Mimi Rocah in swearing-in speech
