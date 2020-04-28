Military Flight To Honor COVID-19 Responders

Following the roar of jet engines, look quickly skyward early Tuesday afternoon, about 12:30 p.m., and you should see 12 aircraft flying in tight formation. Those dozen planes are the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds, and they will be soaring over three states as a “salute to front-line COVID-19 responders.”

“We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the front-line of our fight with COVID-19,“ stated U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1, the mission commander. “”We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.”

The planes’ scheduled tri-state flight plan calls for them to sail south at about noon from the George Washington Bridge over New York City, into New Jersey, circling Newark and then returning to circle lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. Flying over Queens they head toward Long Island, skimming over Connecticut and then head west toward White Plains, before a final southbound rocket over Manhattan. The timing could change somewhat.

During the total 40-minute flight, to maintain safe distancing, officials are asking people not to congregate in large gatherings at hospitals or other locations to watch the aerial display.