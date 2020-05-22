MID-HUDSON TENTATIVELY CLEARED TO START REOPENING NEXT WEEK

In his daily briefing Friday, Governor Cuomo allowed that, if their metrics on hospital deaths and recruiting tracers continues on their current path, the seven counties, including Westchester, that make up the Mid-Hudson Region will be allowed to begin Phase One re-opening in the week ahead.

Phase One calls for manufacturing and construction to re-start. In anticipation of that, the state is allowing “staging” on construction sites to begin Friday. Staging involves putting equipment and building supplies in place in advance of actual building.

The reopening is contingent on a continuation of the decline in day-over-day hospital deaths so that they average five or less per day on a three-day rolling average. The region must also have at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents trained and ready to activate. Since the recruitment of tracers is run by the state, that criterion is not entirely in the control of the individual regions. But according to the state’s Regional Monitoring Dashboard, compliance by the Mid-Hudson Region is “expected.”