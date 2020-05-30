Most recently Operations Manager at the Shames JCC on Hudson, where he was also a popular trainer, Mickey Carey, 38, died suddenly on May 20. Previously, he had been co-owner and lead coach of Player Development Hoops, LLC, a basketball program. Mickey had eight years experience as a college basketball coach at both the Division I and II levels, serving at both Westchester Community College and Mercy College locally, and spending time in player development in Rabat, Morocco. “Mickey was a valued and beloved member of our JCC family, and a dear friend to so many,” said JCC Executive Director Leslie Myers. “The entire community benefited greatly from Mickey’s kind, gentle, calming presence as well as his diligence and commitment to helping each and every person that walked through our doors.”

Share the News!







