March 15, 2022

Michelle Warren was born to Danforth Warren and Ronnie Seisedos Warren on November 22nd, 1960, in Tarrytown, New York. She was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School and worked in childcare. She is survived by her son Leonard Rutiglan and his lovely wife Erica. She also leaves behind her brother Danforth Warren and sister Melinda Warren. Her bright light will shine on, through all those who knew her. May she rest in eternal peace.