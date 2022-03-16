By Shana Liebman-- In July 2021, smack in the middle of the pandemic, Hudson Prime Steakhouse opened in Irvington. Despite...Read More
March 15, 2022
Michelle Warren was born to Danforth Warren and Ronnie Seisedos Warren on November 22nd, 1960, in Tarrytown, New York. She was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School and worked in childcare. She is survived by her son Leonard Rutiglan and his lovely wife Erica. She also leaves behind her brother Danforth Warren and sister Melinda Warren. Her bright light will shine on, through all those who knew her. May she rest in eternal peace.
Tarrytown Music Hall to Host “A Show of Caring – A Concert to Benefit Ukraine” on March 27, 2022
March 14, 2022
Tarrytown Music Hall will host an evening of song and solidarity to benefit the citizens of Ukraine who are fighting...Read More
Six Irvington High Seniors Advance as National Merit Scholarship Finalists
March 14, 2022
Irvington High School seniors Chloe Banino, Eadin Block, Joshua Chang, Aliya Huprikar, Katherine LeBuhn and Samantha Levin have been named...Read More
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Students Know Kids Club Has Their Back
March 14, 2022
Did you know that 57% of the children enrolled in Tarrytown’s public schools are eligible for free or reduced-lunch benefits?...Read More
A Guide for Non-Profits in a Smart Tech World
March 14, 2022
Called "A pragmatic framework for nonprofit digital transformation that embraces the human-centered nature of your organization, The Smart Non-Profit: Staying Human-Centered...Read More
Financial Incentives Approved for Regeneron’s $1.39B Expansion in Tarrytown
March 9, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently granted preliminary approval of financial incentives for Phase 2...Read More
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS FIND SAFETY AND SUPPORT AT HOPE’S DOOR
March 7, 2022
Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the...Read More
Westchester Holds COVID Commemoration Ceremony
March 3, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County held a ceremony Thursday in the lobby of the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains...Read More
An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine
March 3, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The brutal war in Ukraine crossed moral paths with the Christian ritual of Ash Wednesday this week,...Read More
Irvington Dems Nominate Two for Board of Trustees
March 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Two Larrys will be on the Democratic line of the November 8th ballot in Irvington—one a veteran,...Read More
