Dobbs Ferry News
Obituaries

Michelangelo Giuliano, 85

• Bookmarks: 4

March 12, 2021

Michelangelo Giuliano, a resident of Dobbs Ferry, died March 10 at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers. He was 85.He was born in the Village of Camposano, within the City of Naples, Italy, on March 16, 1935. One of eight children, he was born to Antonio and Josephine (Crispi) Giuliano. He enlisted in the Italian Army at the age of 18 in 1953, before eventually being discharged in 1956. He married his future wife Francesca in Camposano on December 19, 1958. He emigrated to America in December 1958, originally settling in Astoria, Queens, before eventually moving to Dobbs Ferry in 1964.Mr. Giuliano worked as a cement mason and foreman for the Century Maxim Construction company for more than 30 years, from 1972 until 2003. After retiring, he liked to spend his free time with his grandchildren, tending to his extensive garden, bowling with his friends, and making homemade wine. He also liked to spend time helping at his son Joe’s pizzeria in Yorktown Heights, where he became a staple of the local community.He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years Francesca, his son Anthony and his wife Maria of Ardsley; his son Joseph and his wife Marina of Bethel, CT; and his four grandchildren: Michael, Marisa, Caroline, and Joseph Giuliano. He is also survived by his brother Michael of Warren, New Jersey, and his sisters Rose (Peluso) of Howard Beach, Queens, NY, and Antoinette of Camposano, Italy.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Salvatore, Carmine, and Joseph Giuliano, and his sister Maria Giuliano.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday March 14, at Edwards Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave., Dobbs Ferry. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Dobbs Ferry, at 10 a.m. on Monday March 15, followed by an entombment at Ferncliff Mausoleum in Hartsdale.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues

March 12, 2021
By Robert Kimmel- Each of the four candidates competing for the three open seats on the Sleepy Hollow Board of...
Read More
COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

March 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines picks up pace across the country, Westchester and the rivertowns are...
Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

March 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After lowering the age limit from 65 to 60 and adding teachers to the list of residents...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in Virtual Public Forum

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in Virtual Public Forum

March 10, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- On Wednesday, March 10th, Sleepy Hollow residents had an opportunity to see and hear from each of...
Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Now Open to 60+ Seniors and Teachers

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Now Open to 60+ Seniors and Teachers

March 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- There’s a lot happening in the world of COVID—most of it good. *Fresh on the heels of...
Read More
Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign

Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign

March 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three local Democratic state representatives have called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amidst sexual harassment and...
Read More
March 2021 TEAC News

March 2021 TEAC News

March 7, 2021
    NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL Facebook Instagram Website MARCH 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING...
Read More
Irvington Earns Environmental Designation

Irvington Earns Environmental Designation

March 6, 2021
-- By Dean Gallea The Village of Irvington has earned certification as a Climate Smart Community (CSC), a designation in...
Read More
Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity

Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity

March 5, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Grace Thybulle will never forget the trepidation she experienced when she joined the Irvington girls’ varsity basketball...
Read More
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry

Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry

March 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
53 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *