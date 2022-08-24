August 24, 2022

Michael Gramuglia passed away on August 21, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Eastchester. He was a graduate of Eastchester High School, Villanova and received his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at New Rochelle Hospital and began his career as an internist at Harlem Hospital. While he was there, he provided selfless care to countless Covid-19 patients. His path led him to St. John’s Riverside where he brought his compassion, knowledge and empathy to the Yonkers community. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved automobiles, and had a passion for physical fitness. He had a zest for life and got the most he could out of each day. He valued friendships, loyalty and family above all things. Michael was always ready to lend a hand and always put others before himself. He had a commanding presence with a great sense of humor that he shared with everyone he knew.

Michael is survived by a brother, Christopher, parents Mary Ann and Vincent, as well as cousins, aunts and uncles, and many friends. He will be forever in our hearts.

A mass will be held on Thursday at the Church of The Magdalene at 11am in Sleepy Hollow, New York.