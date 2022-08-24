Obituaries Michael Gramuglia Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 4 August 24, 2022 Michael Gramuglia passed away on August 21, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Eastchester. He was a graduate of Eastchester High School, Villanova and received his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at New Rochelle Hospital and began his career as an internist at Harlem Hospital. While he was there, he provided selfless care to countless Covid-19 patients. His path led him to St. John’s Riverside where he brought his compassion, knowledge and empathy to the Yonkers community. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved automobiles, and had a passion for physical fitness. He had a zest for life and got the most he could out of each day. He valued friendships, loyalty and family above all things. Michael was always ready to lend a hand and always put others before himself. He had a commanding presence with a great sense of humor that he shared with everyone he knew. Michael is survived by a brother, Christopher, parents Mary Ann and Vincent, as well as cousins, aunts and uncles, and many friends. He will be forever in our hearts. A mass will be held on Thursday at the Church of The Magdalene at 11am in Sleepy Hollow, New York. Read or leave a comment on this story... Government & Politics Top News Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the... Read More Government & Politics Top News Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17 August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of... Read More Community News Environmental News BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns... Read More Community News Irvington News Top News Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash August 21, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 20, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More Arts & Entertainment Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate August 19, 2022 By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop... Read More Government & Politics Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time August 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before... Read More Government & Politics Top News Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown August 18, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that... Read More Irvington News School News IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal August 16, 2022 The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project August 16, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint