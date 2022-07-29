Michael Facciola

Michael Leo Facciola was born on July 31,1957 to Antoinette (nee
Prisco) and Leo Facciola in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. He was the
fourth child of five, spanning 20 years.
His early life was marked by the immeasurable loss of his mother,
who passed away at 44, when Michael was 5 years old. Coping
with this tragedy was made easier, as he lived on the top floor of a
3 family house with his father, sisters and brother. Grandma and
Grandpa Prisco lived on the main floor, with his Great Aunt Anna,
Uncle Vic and Cousin Bob on the lower level. Although his
parents were each only children, his Grandma Prisco had 12
siblings all nearby. Michael spoke of their love of life and the fun
they all had together. Michael often said: “ God sometimes writes
straight with a crooked hand”, as his family all tried to give him the
love he missed most.
Michael’s education began at Regina Pacis Parish School, wherehe walked daily through the close knit neighborhood, andreceived the foundation of his lifelong faith. He had many fondmemories of being an Altar Boy, the 6:30 am masses in Italian,and holding Monsignor’s mass book high and close enough, to“appreciate” last night’s garlic laden dinner!He was an excellent storyteller and he enjoyed sharing the manytales of growing up in Brooklyn in the 60’s. From stickball, togoing to the Fortway theater with his friend “Molti” (Pepper andegg heroes an a YooHoo for the double feature), to being sent tothe various neighborhood stores—Faicco’s Pork Store, MarchesiPastry & Bread, Sam & Esther’s Grocery and the CandyStore/Bookie Store. Michael loved recalling Tony’s Vegetable
Truck, which became Tony’s Fish Truck on Fridays, pulling up
outside.
Summers would be spent in Sag Harbor, in a home his
grandparents built, on an unpaved road called Oak Drive. The
days were filled with outdoor fun and games with a gang of kids
from the block, all “city” kids who greeted each other with, “when
did you get out?”. Beach days were long, and fishing and
crabbing—a must. As he often said: “it was Paradise”.
High School days, at Nazareth High School in Brooklyn, was
where Michael found his love of photography, got involved in the
yearbook, and met his many fine friends, “the Gruntmen”. He
spent a year at Fairfield University, also writing for the school
paper and ultimately graduated from Columbia University, settling
on the Upper West Side of NYC.
Throughout college, Michael supported himself working in
restaurants and then tending bar. The “Preppy Guy” with the
horned rim glasses, button downs and khakis, became extremely
popular and always developed a “following” in the many
establishments where he worked. It was one of those, Swells,
where he met “Sue” McCool, and made a bet with her, that he
knew beforehand that he would lose. The bet was dinner and the
rest was history.
Susan and Michael were married at Infant Jesus Church in Port
Jefferson, NY on November 7, 1987. They loved everything
about their wedding, and Michael took pleasure in carefully
planning the menu with the chef at the St. George Country Club.
He liked to dance (and especially dip) and they were the last to
leave their wedding reception.
A few years later, Michael began a job in the NY State Senate, as
an aide to Senator Ken LaValle, which required a move to Albany.
Caught off guard at how different life in Albany would be from
NYC, if never felt like home—they had no ocean and the Sicilian
Pizza delivered one night was round.
One of the happiest days of Michael’s life was when Timothy
McCool Facciola, 12 lbs 1 oz, was born. Becoming a father was
life changing for Michael, and he easily grew into his defining role.
He simply loved being a Dad. Becoming parents drew Susan and
Michael closer to family (and an ocean) and they settled in Sleepy
Hollow.
Michael went back to Columbia to get a Masters in Education and
began his career as a high school English teacher, and then a
Writing teacher at the Culinary Institute of America. Timmy
became his prized pupil, and in his Kindergarten interview pointed
to a bust, and said, “look Daddy, Shakespeare!”
Loving the role of parents, and wanting Timmy to have a sibling,
Michael and Susan were blessed to travel to Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in
the summer of 2003, to bring home their beautiful 15 month old
baby, Antoinette Joan (Annie) to their family.
Michael was so thrilled to have a little girl who was fearless and
fun and swam in the ocean at 4 years old. As Annie got older,
Michael found a willing student, eager to help him work on all
kinds of projects from changing windshield wipers and oil filters to
helping in his garden.
Michael’s last 3 years were a series of triumphs and tribulations.
Yet, he continued to fight on fiercely, with never a complaint. In
his weakest time, he maintained his optimism, driven by his
strong faith. Susan, by his side always, knew his love and
appreciation, as he thanked her a hundred times a day. He
approached each day with gratefulness, and his undying sense of
humor. His parting leaves a hole in many hearts, but Michael will
live on in the example he set, and the wonderful stories that will
be recounted often.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Susan, his son Timmy, his
daughter, Annie. Also, his brother John Facciola (Gloria), sister
Nina Garone (Tony), sister Regina Massimillo (Greg),
mother-in-law Joan McCool and sister-in-law Joan McCool Kelly
(Pat). Michael is also survived by 1 neice and 8 nephews. His
beloved sister, Rose Ann Mullaney, and brother-in-law Jim
Mullany predeceased him. Last, but not least, his trusty
companion dog of 13 years, Buddie.
Should you like to make a donation in Michael’s memory, please
consider the St. Francis Breadline, 144 West 32nd Street, New
York, NY 10001-3202. 212-564-8799 stfrancisbreadline.org
