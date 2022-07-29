Michael Facciola

July 28, 2022

Michael Leo Facciola was born on July 31,1957 to Antoinette (nee

Prisco) and Leo Facciola in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. He was the

fourth child of five, spanning 20 years.

His early life was marked by the immeasurable loss of his mother,

who passed away at 44, when Michael was 5 years old. Coping

with this tragedy was made easier, as he lived on the top floor of a

3 family house with his father, sisters and brother. Grandma and

Grandpa Prisco lived on the main floor, with his Great Aunt Anna,

Uncle Vic and Cousin Bob on the lower level. Although his

parents were each only children, his Grandma Prisco had 12

siblings all nearby. Michael spoke of their love of life and the fun

they all had together. Michael often said: “ God sometimes writes

straight with a crooked hand”, as his family all tried to give him the

love he missed most.

Michael’s education began at Regina Pacis Parish School, wherehe walked daily through the close knit neighborhood, andreceived the foundation of his lifelong faith. He had many fondmemories of being an Altar Boy, the 6:30 am masses in Italian,and holding Monsignor’s mass book high and close enough, to“appreciate” last night’s garlic laden dinner!He was an excellent storyteller and he enjoyed sharing the manytales of growing up in Brooklyn in the 60’s. From stickball, togoing to the Fortway theater with his friend “Molti” (Pepper andegg heroes an a YooHoo for the double feature), to being sent tothe various neighborhood stores—Faicco’s Pork Store, MarchesiPastry & Bread, Sam & Esther’s Grocery and the CandyStore/Bookie Store. Michael loved recalling Tony’s Vegetable

Truck, which became Tony’s Fish Truck on Fridays, pulling up

outside.

Summers would be spent in Sag Harbor, in a home his

grandparents built, on an unpaved road called Oak Drive. The

days were filled with outdoor fun and games with a gang of kids

from the block, all “city” kids who greeted each other with, “when

did you get out?”. Beach days were long, and fishing and

crabbing—a must. As he often said: “it was Paradise”.

High School days, at Nazareth High School in Brooklyn, was

where Michael found his love of photography, got involved in the

yearbook, and met his many fine friends, “the Gruntmen”. He

spent a year at Fairfield University, also writing for the school

paper and ultimately graduated from Columbia University, settling

on the Upper West Side of NYC.

Throughout college, Michael supported himself working in

restaurants and then tending bar. The “Preppy Guy” with the

horned rim glasses, button downs and khakis, became extremely

popular and always developed a “following” in the many

establishments where he worked. It was one of those, Swells,

where he met “Sue” McCool, and made a bet with her, that he

knew beforehand that he would lose. The bet was dinner and the

rest was history.

Susan and Michael were married at Infant Jesus Church in Port

Jefferson, NY on November 7, 1987. They loved everything

about their wedding, and Michael took pleasure in carefully

planning the menu with the chef at the St. George Country Club.

He liked to dance (and especially dip) and they were the last to

leave their wedding reception.

A few years later, Michael began a job in the NY State Senate, as

an aide to Senator Ken LaValle, which required a move to Albany.

Caught off guard at how different life in Albany would be from

NYC, if never felt like home—they had no ocean and the Sicilian

Pizza delivered one night was round.

One of the happiest days of Michael’s life was when Timothy

McCool Facciola, 12 lbs 1 oz, was born. Becoming a father was

life changing for Michael, and he easily grew into his defining role.

He simply loved being a Dad. Becoming parents drew Susan and

Michael closer to family (and an ocean) and they settled in Sleepy

Hollow.

Michael went back to Columbia to get a Masters in Education and

began his career as a high school English teacher, and then a

Writing teacher at the Culinary Institute of America. Timmy

became his prized pupil, and in his Kindergarten interview pointed

to a bust, and said, “look Daddy, Shakespeare!”

Loving the role of parents, and wanting Timmy to have a sibling,

Michael and Susan were blessed to travel to Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in

the summer of 2003, to bring home their beautiful 15 month old

baby, Antoinette Joan (Annie) to their family.

Michael was so thrilled to have a little girl who was fearless and

fun and swam in the ocean at 4 years old. As Annie got older,

Michael found a willing student, eager to help him work on all

kinds of projects from changing windshield wipers and oil filters to

helping in his garden.

Michael’s last 3 years were a series of triumphs and tribulations.

Yet, he continued to fight on fiercely, with never a complaint. In

his weakest time, he maintained his optimism, driven by his

strong faith. Susan, by his side always, knew his love and

appreciation, as he thanked her a hundred times a day. He

approached each day with gratefulness, and his undying sense of

humor. His parting leaves a hole in many hearts, but Michael will

live on in the example he set, and the wonderful stories that will

be recounted often.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Susan, his son Timmy, his

daughter, Annie. Also, his brother John Facciola (Gloria), sister

Nina Garone (Tony), sister Regina Massimillo (Greg),

mother-in-law Joan McCool and sister-in-law Joan McCool Kelly

(Pat). Michael is also survived by 1 neice and 8 nephews. His

beloved sister, Rose Ann Mullaney, and brother-in-law Jim

Mullany predeceased him. Last, but not least, his trusty

companion dog of 13 years, Buddie.

Should you like to make a donation in Michael’s memory, please

consider the St. Francis Breadline, 144 West 32nd Street, New

York, NY 10001-3202. 212-564-8799 stfrancisbreadline.org

Help Keep Journalism Independent

Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...