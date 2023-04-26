Metro North Employees Rescue Three-Year-Old From Tracks Near Tarrytown Station: Video

April 26, 2023

On Thursday, April 6 around 3:15 p.m., MTA Locomotive Engineer William Kennedy was operating a southbound Hudson Line train north of Tarrytown station when he noticed a toddler on the northbound track. Kennedy promptly sent out an emergency radio communication to all nearby train crews.

Pulling out of the Tarrytown station, Locomotive Engineer and engineer trainee Shawn Loughran kept his northbound Train 737 at a crawl while he and other crew members searched the tracks for the child, who was reported to have been near the electrified third rail.

As the child moved closer and closer to the electrified rail, engineers shut off power, bringing the train to a stop, allowing Assistant Conductor Marcus Higgins to jump out and run some 40 yards ahead, where he picked the boy and brought him aboard. The train then returned to the Tarrytown station where the crew was met by MTA police officers and Tarrytown EMS.

While this drama was unfolding, two other MTA employees, Signal Maintainers Max Chong and Christopher Fraina were oil their way to the scene when they came upon the boy’s mother and sister sobbing at a street corner. The mother explained to them that her three-year-old boy, who is autistic, was missing. When a Sleepy Hollow police officer approached them and mentioned a missing child report, the group realized they were searching for the same boy.

Notified that the boy had been found, the group drove to Tarrytown station, where the family was reunited on the platform.

“In the heat of the moment when you see a child in this situation, your first instinct is to make sure they’re safe,” said Assistant Conductor Higgins, who first found the boy and brought him to safety. “I’m glad our crew was there and able to help.”

Kennedy, who first spotted the boy on the tracks, also commented, saying, “Everybody’s quick thinking and the perfect timing allowed us to get this child off the tracks and back to his family.”

The employees who were involved in the incident were awarded by the MTA in a commendation ceremony. “With the bravery and calm comportment of superheroes, they averted a horrific outcome and saw to it that this little boy was not going to become a statistic,” said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi, who added, “We salute their efforts and compassion, and heartily thank them for their dedication to the people we serve.”

Photo and video courtesy of the MTA