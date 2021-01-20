Mercy, WCC Sign Dual Admissions Agreement to Benefit Students

January 20, 2021

By Laurie Leavy—

A new agreement between Mercy College and Westchester Community College (WCC) is enhancing the higher education pathway for area students. The two higher education institutions have signed a new Dual Admissions Pathway Agreement (DAPA) that enables prospective students to apply to Mercy College and WCC at the same time, and on completion of their Associates of Arts or Associate of Science degree at WCC, students are accepted to Mercy College with junior standing.

The agreement will commence in the Spring 2021 semester.

“We are constantly doing new things to show students what their choices are when it comes to cost, opportunity and experience,” said Adam Castro, Vice President of Admissions at Mercy.

“The biggest benefit is that students know where they stand in terms of getting their bachelors (degree) at Mercy early in the process. We’ve had a very long, collaborative relationship with WCC and now students have a clear pathway with two institutions in their academic future.”

Mercy College offers WCC graduates more than 90 degrees and programs to choose from and opportunities to get involved in more than 40 clubs and organizations across three campuses in Dobbs Ferry, the Bronx, and Manhattan. According to Castro, WCC is their largest source of transfer students.

“Our commitment to student success extends beyond their graduation. WCC provides students with a foundation of critical thinking and career-oriented skills that students build upon to achieve their goals,” said Dr. Belinda S. Miles, President of WCC. “This agreement with Mercy College provides our students with a pathway to continue their studies at a high-quality four-year institution while staying in Westchester County.”

Castro also explained that the program allows an additional avenue in that if a student applies to Mercy and can’t attend due to some constraints or is not accepted, they can elect to go to WCC and be on-track as a transfer student.

“It is important that students know their options, especially during the current times when family income could be ravaged by layoffs or COVID-19 related issues,” Castro said. “As we move forward, and after a full year of being remote, there will be a need for incoming students to slowly re-integrate. They will need an advocate.”

As part of the program, the schools will initiate a mentorship program on the WCC campus.

“The in-house mentor will be able to open the door for students to participate in our on-campus activities and events throughout their two years at WCC and really make them feel like a full-time student,” added Castro.

WCC’s tuition is the lowest for two-year degree school in Westchester County and offers PELL grants and NYS TAP for students who qualify. In additional to PELL and TAP grants, Mercy also offers multiple scholarships to eligible transfer students, including Transfer Merit Scholarships ranging in value from $1,500 to $5,000.

“We will continue to innovate and find creative ways to move beyond the traditional pipeline of enrollment,” Castro continued, “as the pandemic has forced us to think outside the box and learn what resonates with students.”

One innovation was an effort to increase their virtual recruitment events “production-value” where they featured fun “commercial breaks” featuring their food service and athletic offerings. Mercy also provided students with early financial aid award notifications for this academic year.

“We want to give students as much time as possible to make an informed decision. They (students) need to know that a four-year degree doesn’t have to be so expensive and then be knowledgeable about education offerings, so they don’t have to end up in tremendous debt,” said Castro. “This (pathway agreement) brings us into a new alignment for the future.”