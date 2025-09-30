Mercy University Recognized for Social Mobility

September 30, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Mercy University has been named by U.S. News & World Report as a top performer on Social Mobility in the publication’s 2026 Best Colleges rankings.

It’s the fifth consecutive year that Mercy, which serves more than 9,000 students each year at its campuses in Dobbs Ferry, the Bronx, and Manhattan, has earned this distinction.

“Being recognized once again as a national leader in social mobility — in the same year we celebrate our 75th anniversary — is especially meaningful,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “This recognition is a testament to Mercy University’s enduring mission of providing high-quality, affordable, and transformative education that changes lives.”

Mercy University ranked in the top 17% of schools in the northern region for Social Mobility, which measures the graduation rates of students receiving federal Pell Grants. Mercy has earned a spot in the Social Mobility category since its addition to the Best College Rankings in 2019.

Officials said the distinction shows Mercy’s commitment to ensure educational access and college completion for non-traditional students, including those who may be demographically underrepresented in higher education, demonstrate high financial need, or identify as first-generation college students.

Mercy is the largest private minority-serving institution and Hispanic-serving institution in the region. The university remains committed to affordability, maintaining one of the lowest tuition rates among private, four-year colleges in the region

The 2026 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings evaluates more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, using up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.