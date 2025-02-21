MERCY UNIVERSITY IS OFFERING FREE TAX PREPARATION IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX

February 21, 2025

Mercy University, in collaboration with Westchester County, is offering free tax preparation services through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at its Westchester and Bronx campuses.

The VITA program provides low-income, elderly, disabled, and limited English-speaking individuals with assistance in filing their federal and state taxes. Mercy University hosts training workshops each January to help volunteers, which consist primarily of Mercy students, prepare to take the required IRS VITA-certification exams prior to working with clients.

These services are available by appointment to qualifying taxpayers, with walk-ins also accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Taxpayers with appointments will receive priority.

WHEN & WHERE:

Mercy University Westchester Campus (Dobbs Ferry)

Location: Victory Hall, Room 100

Dates: Saturdays, February 15 – April 12 (Closed March 29)

Sundays, March 9 – April 13 (Closed March 30)

Hours: Saturdays (9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.), Sundays (9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Mercy University Bronx Campus

Location: Room 1344

Dates: Fridays, February 14 – April 11 (Closed March 28)

Hours: Fridays (11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

WHO QUALIFIES:

To be eligible for free tax preparation services, individuals must meet certain income thresholds set by the IRS.

HOW TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT:

Taxpayers can contact the United Way 2-1-1 Help Line to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment.

1. Dial “211” (if dialing from within Westchester County); Dial: 1-800-899-1479 (if dialing from outside of Westchester County)

2. Hit Menu Option 8 to reach tax assistance personnel

3. Let them know you would like to make an appointment for Free Tax Preparation at Mercy University’s VITA site; Indicate the campus location you would like to make an appointment at (Dobbs Fery or Bronx)

4. You will be screened for income eligibility and, if eligible, an appointment will be scheduled, and you will be advised what documents you need to bring to your appointment

For more information, please contact:

Mercy University Professor Denise M. Stefano at: dstefano@mercy.edu