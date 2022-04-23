Dobbs Ferry NewsLocal News Mercy President Hall Announces Retirement Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 4 Mercy College President Tim Hall April 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Last week, Tim Hall, who has served as president of Mercy College for the past eight years, announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Hall, 66, who had previously held the presidency at Tennessee’s Austin Peay University, told the Mercy community that he and his wife Lee plan to return to Texas, “the place where our life started together,” and “undertake a retirement of some sort.” Hall oversaw expansion of Mercy’s physical plant, its curriculum and its student body during his tenure—working the last two and a half years against the headwinds of the COVID pandemic. On his watch, Mercy absorbed 1,800 undergraduates as well as faculty from the College of New Rochelle, which announced its closure in 2019. He also launched the Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact. In 2015, Mercy was recognized by the Obama White House as a “bright spot in Hispanic Education.” Nearly 40% of Mercy students identify as Hispanic.Advertisement The Mercy Board of Trustees has announced that it is in the process of forming a search committee for Hall’s successor. Meanwhile, President Hall says he is committed to prepare the institution for its upcoming accreditation examination and to resolve an ongoing dispute with the union representing adjunct faculty members who are threatening to strike next month.(see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/strike-by-adjuncts-looms-at-mercy-college/. Advertisement Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Nisco Slugging Sleepy Hollow to Resurgence on the Diamond April 23, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- There is no guessing about what the future holds for Sleepy Hollow senior John Nisco. The Mercy... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News Mercy President Hall Announces Retirement April 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Last week, Tim Hall, who has served as president of Mercy College for the past eight years,... Read More Local News Our Community Ukrainians in the Rivertowns Are Bonded by the War Back Home April 20, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- “We thought we knew all of the Ukrainians here, but we didn’t know these two, so I... Read More Irvington News Rivertowns Real Estate Irvington Board Hears a First Proposal for Affordable Housing on North Broadway April 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Ten months after passing a comprehensive, but controversial zoning plan for the 50-acre stretch of property along... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Business News Local News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Music Hall Named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry April 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Music Hall has been named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. The... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Dobbs Ferry News Art Consultant Opens Up Shop in Dobbs Ferry April 14, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- Just as nature abhors a vacuum, people resist blank walls. Cavemen painted wooly mammoths on theirs; we... Read More Business News Local News Tarrytown News DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown April 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened a temporary office in Tarrytown. The... Read More Local Charities Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting April 11, 2022 That in a nutshell is what Scenic Hudson does. We love the river, the lands and communities along it, and... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal April 11, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for... Read More Environmental News Irvington News Proposal For Solar Farm on Nevis Property Triggers Backlash Among Irvington Residents April 8, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Every few decades, it seems, alarm bells go off in Irvington about a threat, real or rumored,... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint