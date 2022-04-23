Mercy President Hall Announces Retirement

April 23, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Last week, Tim Hall, who has served as president of Mercy College for the past eight years, announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Hall, 66, who had previously held the presidency at Tennessee’s Austin Peay University, told the Mercy community that he and his wife Lee plan to return to Texas, “the place where our life started together,” and “undertake a retirement of some sort.”

Hall oversaw expansion of Mercy’s physical plant, its curriculum and its student body during his tenure—working the last two and a half years against the headwinds of the COVID pandemic. On his watch, Mercy absorbed 1,800 undergraduates as well as faculty from the College of New Rochelle, which announced its closure in 2019. He also launched the Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact. In 2015, Mercy was recognized by the Obama White House as a “bright spot in Hispanic Education.” Nearly 40% of Mercy students identify as Hispanic.

Advertisement





The Mercy Board of Trustees has announced that it is in the process of forming a search committee for Hall’s successor. Meanwhile, President Hall says he is committed to prepare the institution for its upcoming accreditation examination and to resolve an ongoing dispute with the union representing adjunct faculty members who are threatening to strike next month.(see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/strike-by-adjuncts-looms-at-mercy-college/.