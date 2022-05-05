Community News
Mercy College Newspaper Wins Five NY Press Awards

May 5, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Mercy College’s school newspaper received five awards in the New York Press Association (NYPA) 2021 Better Newspaper Contest.

The Impact, which has been Mercy’s newspaper since 1970, has won more than 40 NYPA awards since first entering the competition in 2007.

Three of The Impact’s staff members swept the only awards given in the Editorial category. Managing Editor James Tiedemann and staff writer Britney Guzman won first place for their entry, while Associate Editor Nicole Alarcon took second place.

Also winning a top prize for The Impact was columnist Henry Blethen. The judge’s comments on Blethen were: “Blethen’s writing is refreshingly frank. The best columns offer insight and information and come packaged in clear, creative writing. That’s exactly what these columns do.”

The Impact scored a third-place award in the Best Website category. “Newsy, actively updated and easy to read. The Impact offers solid variety.”

In the competitive News Story category, Noelle Ramirez earned an Honorable Mention award. “The writer’s gift for storytelling shines through in this article. It’s sensitive, intimate and detailed, with great quotes and nice ending.”

Members of the Nebraska Press Association and the National Newspaper Association judged the contest and it’s more than 2,500 entries. Awards were given out during the NYPA’s annual convention in Saratoga Springs last weekend.

