Mercy College Adjuncts Overwhelmingly Approve New Contract

May 9, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

The fight for higher wages for adjunct instructors at Mercy College was finally resolved on Tuesday, May 3, as the educators approved their first extended contract. The agreement between Mercy and Faculty Forward/Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local200 United, the union representing the adjuncts, ends 2-1/2 years of arduous negotiations between the Dobbs Ferry institution and the part-time instructors, who teach on a semester-by-semester basis and constitute about 70% of Mercy’s faculty.

A tentative settlement was reached on Thursday, April 28 after a 10-hour bargaining session. It also averted a strike that had been planned for the following Monday.

In an interview on May 7, Katherine Flaherty, a nine-year instructor and member of the adjuncts’ bargaining committee, expressed her relief in reaching a settlement. “It feels fantastic,” she said. “This has been a long, long process with tons and tons of meetings.”

In a secret ballot held on Zoom in which details of the contract were spelled out in a power point presentation, 92% of adjuncts voted for ratification. Under the agreement the lowest-paid adjuncts will see their salaries increase from $3,000 per course to $3,400, with raises of $100 per course each year over the next 3 years. (The scale is higher for those who were already earning more, with a still higher pay scale for nursing professors.)

Bonuses of $500 will be paid to instructors who taught in Fall 2021 and Spring of 2022, as well as those with more than 10 years’ longevity, effective retroactively (a big win for Flaherty, who’s one year away from that milestone). In a win for stability, adjuncts who’ve taught for three years will now be appointed to two-year terms, replacing semester-by-semester appointments and their accompanying uncertainty. Under the contract, any course cancelled less than two weeks before the start of a term entitles the instructor to a $300 cancellation fee (or another course to teach). Other perks include free tuition for instructors who take courses themselves or a 50% discount for family members of longtime adjuncts. The College is also opening its 403(b) retirement savings plan to adjuncts who want to make voluntary contributions.

In addition to monetary benefits, adjuncts will be granted an array of teaching tools: availability of fully-equipped work and meeting spaces and access to computers, printers and photocopying. The contract also guarantees “expanded and transparent evaluations [to] protect adjunct faculty from capricious treatment.”

A key concession by the College was to make Mercy a union shop, meaning all adjunct instructors will now be required to join SEIU. “That’s something the administration fought us really hard on,” Flaherty shared. But “the union shop will enable us to have a strong union and a strong voice at Mercy College.”

Adjuncts also have the support of people in high places. Westchester County Executive George Latimer, U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman and County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, who represents the Dobbs Ferry campus, all released statements praising the educators and the union.

In a statement of its own, the administration expressed satisfaction with the outcome and optimism in working with the union in the future. “We look forward to a productive long-term relationship with the SEIU,” the statement read. “With many of these types of negotiations, people leave the table feeling like nobody won; with this contract, we are confident that everyone achieved a satisfactory result.”

Flaherty believes the newly-elevated adjuncts will have a positive impact on the College as well. “We’re looking forward to making Mercy a better community for all those who are part of it,” she effused. And she’s looking down the road through the lens of union power. “We’re already thinking about our next contract in three years,” she allowed.