Memorial Day in the Rivertowns 2022

Memorial Day - soldier salutes flag
Veterans salute the U.S. flag at half mast in Irvington (photo by Lily McInerney)
May 31, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

A cloudless sky and temperatures near ninety made it just a touch more difficult to focus on the solemn purpose at hand: to honor the fallen men and women who, as Dobbs Ferry native Dr. Steven Bucci, Army Special Forces Colonel (ret.) quoting Lincoln, said, “gave the last full measure of devotion” to their country. Still, solemnity and the pall of a still divided nation could not dampen the holiday spirit that pervaded Memorial Day 2022 in the rivertowns.

Photos in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow by Sunny McLean; in Irvington by Lily McInerney; in Dobbs Ferry by Barrett Seaman

It was the first time in two years that crowds could gather along Broadway in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Irvington and in front of the Dobbs Ferry High School to mark the day. High school bands played the Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic songs; veterans in starched uniforms sweltered in the sun; mayors thanked the organizers, like Dobbs Ferry’s “Captain America,” Bill Florin for his organizing the day; dogs bolted at the sound of gun salutes; jet fighters in the “missing man” formation crisscrossed up and down the Hudson, and fire trucks lumbered through the streets as crowds on the sidewalk cheered. And when the speeches were all over, the buglers played taps.

“We’re really happy to be back,” said Irvington’s Katie Bauer. “It’s nice to see the Girl Scouts march with their troop again.”

The great tradition that marks the beginning of summer was back—not just for the beer and barbecue but for the true reason we have it. “As long as two veterans survive,” said Army veteran and had of Irvington’s Public Works Department Greg Nilsson, “we will continue to honor the dead.”

—with reporting by Lily McInerney

