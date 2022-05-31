Community NewsLocal News Memorial Day in the Rivertowns 2022 Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Veterans salute the U.S. flag at half mast in Irvington (photo by Lily McInerney) May 31, 2022 By Barrett Seaman– A cloudless sky and temperatures near ninety made it just a touch more difficult to focus on the solemn purpose at hand: to honor the fallen men and women who, as Dobbs Ferry native Dr. Steven Bucci, Army Special Forces Colonel (ret.) quoting Lincoln, said, “gave the last full measure of devotion” to their country. Still, solemnity and the pall of a still divided nation could not dampen the holiday spirit that pervaded Memorial Day 2022 in the rivertowns. 1.brown1.DF vets1.Dr. S. Bucci1.Irvn cub scouts1.wrayBill & Pam FlorinDF boysIrv.fireIrv.Pouch.SmithMaors.trustees, TT.SH, village government trustee board tarrytownmissing manplanting flags at Patriots ParkSHHS bandTT scouts1.flag behind back Photos in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow by Sunny McLean; in Irvington by Lily McInerney; in Dobbs Ferry by Barrett SeamanAdvertisement It was the first time in two years that crowds could gather along Broadway in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Irvington and in front of the Dobbs Ferry High School to mark the day. High school bands played the Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic songs; veterans in starched uniforms sweltered in the sun; mayors thanked the organizers, like Dobbs Ferry’s “Captain America,” Bill Florin for his organizing the day; dogs bolted at the sound of gun salutes; jet fighters in the “missing man” formation crisscrossed up and down the Hudson, and fire trucks lumbered through the streets as crowds on the sidewalk cheered. And when the speeches were all over, the buglers played taps. “We’re really happy to be back,” said Irvington’s Katie Bauer. “It’s nice to see the Girl Scouts march with their troop again.” The great tradition that marks the beginning of summer was back—not just for the beer and barbecue but for the true reason we have it. “As long as two veterans survive,” said Army veteran and had of Irvington’s Public Works Department Greg Nilsson, “we will continue to honor the dead.” —with reporting by Lily McInerney Advertisement Community News Westchester News Latimer Announces Summer Freebie Bee-Line Bus Service May 31, 2022 The County Executive has announced that the County’s free rides program will begin on June 1, 2022 and run through... Read More Irvington News Top News Murder Suspect Arrested in Irvington May 31, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- At 1:38 in the morning last Saturday, as the Memorial Day weekend was getting underway, Irvington Police... Read More Community News Local News Memorial Day in the Rivertowns 2022 May 31, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- A cloudless sky and temperatures near ninety made it just a touch more difficult to focus on... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns Helps Fund New High School Press Box And Donates “Little Free Food Pantry” May 29, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Contributions from the Rotary Club of the Tarytowns can come in big packages or small ones. Atop... Read More Community News Video and Audio Feed the People May 27, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- One of the year’s most illuminating documentaries opens today: Feed the People profiles superhero-chef José Andrés and... Read More Politics League Schedules June 8 92nd Assembly District Primary Debate May 27, 2022 The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for New York’s 92nd Assembly District Democratic primary... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Two New School Administrators Appointed in Irvington, Dobbs Ferry May 27, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Two new administrators have been appointed in the Irvington and Dobbs Ferry school districts for the 2022-2023... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Dobbs Ferry News Broadway Training Center Back “Together at Last” May 26, 2022 After two tough years under the cloud of the pandemic, the Broadway Training Center (BTC) of Westchester re-emerged to put... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Modern Witches May 26, 2022 In celebration of Pride Month, River’s Edge Theatre Company and Tres Brujas are teaming up to produce Modern Witches. The... Read More Community News Irvington News Irvington Historical Society Awarded Grant to Upgrade Its Technology May 26, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The Irvington Historical Society (IHS) has been awarded a $5,000 grant by the Museum Association of New... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint