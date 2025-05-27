Support our Sponsors
Top News

Memorial Day 2025 Marked in Local Villages

(Photo by Sunny McLean)
May 26, 2025

Encouraged by blue skies and tolerable temperatures, hundreds turned out at each of the various rivertown Memorial Day ceremonies. Most followed traditional formats with tributes to the fallen, speeches by worthy veterans, gun salutes and haunting renditions of Taps. Prominent this year were the banners draped on telephone poles, each displaying a photo of a man and woman who died in the service of their country.

Each village has its own familiar story to tell. On the border of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, miniature American flags were placed not far from the statue erected on the spot where three local militiamen captured the British spy John Andre, exposed the treachery of General Benedict Arnold and quite possibly saved the revolution.

Though Memorial Day has its roots at the end of the Civil War, the history of American patriotism runs even deeper. The names on the side streets of Irvington—Buckout, Dutcher, Ecker—are those of men who fought the British four score and five years before Decoration Day was first declared.

At the Irvington ceremony, it was noted that 24 sons and daughters of the village had died since the beginning of World War One on up through the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In Dobbs Ferry, a larger village, that number was 43.

