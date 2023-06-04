Members of Sleepy Hollow High’s Class of ’73 Gather Fifty Years Later

June 4, 2023

A lot can change in 50 years, which is one good reason why reunion organizers made name tags with photos of classmates as they appeared in the 1973 edition of the school yearbook, The Legend.

Some eighty people, members of the Class of ’73 and their significant others, gathered at the Sailhouse restaurant on a cool June evening to celebrate and bring each other up to date. Judging by the din in the main dining room, there was a lot to talk about.

The 50th reunion was organized by Michael Esposito, Helen Sanchez-Zhu, Frank Constantine and Don Whitely.