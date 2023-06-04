By Barrett Seaman— It was unseasonably chilly to be camping out in the woods but a lot more comfortable than...Read More
Members of Sleepy Hollow High’s Class of ’73 Gather Fifty Years Later
June 4, 2023
A lot can change in 50 years, which is one good reason why reunion organizers made name tags with photos of classmates as they appeared in the 1973 edition of the school yearbook, The Legend.
Some eighty people, members of the Class of ’73 and their significant others, gathered at the Sailhouse restaurant on a cool June evening to celebrate and bring each other up to date. Judging by the din in the main dining room, there was a lot to talk about.
The 50th reunion was organized by Michael Esposito, Helen Sanchez-Zhu, Frank Constantine and Don Whitely.Read or leave a comment on this story...
A Ketamine Clinic Opens in Westchester
June 4, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- After eleven years operating two clinics (in Long Island and Manhattan), NY Ketamine Infusions has come to...Read More
It’s All Going To The Dogs
June 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— At the top of Cedar Street in Dobbs Ferry, surrounded by restaurants, gift shops and salons is...Read More
New Art Installation Celebrates Irvington’s Mascot
June 1, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Bulldogs have long been the mascot of the Village of Irvington school district, signifying strength and courage,...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Teens/Tweens)
May 31, 2023
From: Dobbs Ferry Library <dobref@wlsmail.org> Date: May 31, 2023 at 8:30:15 AM EDT To: editor@thehudsonindependent.com Subject: Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Teens/Tweens) Reply-To: Dobbs...Read More
June Events 2023 @ Warner Library
May 31, 2023
June - 2023 - events, in person and virtual, @ Your Library June 1 at 7pm/ Baking with Tina...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Children)
May 30, 2023
Teen/Tween Programs June 2023 Manga Book ClubTuesday, June 64:00 - 5:00 PMJoin other manga lovers to have snacks, talk all...Read More
Rivertowns Turn Out En Masse to Honor Their Fallen Heroes
May 30, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Memorial Day brings out the Small Village in small villages. So it was this last weekend in...Read More
Adopted 2023-24 Village Budgets Reflect Conservative Planning
May 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The 2023-24 budgets recently adopted by local villages reflect a conservative approach to financial planning as revenues...Read More
