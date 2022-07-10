Obituaries Melissa Scheurich Published 3 mins ago3 mins ago July 10, 2022 Melissa Scheurich, of New Rochelle, NY, died unexpectedly on July 8, 2022, at the age of 48. Melissa was born February 5, 1974 in the Bronx, NY and grew up in Yonkers, NY. She graduated from Maria Regina HS in 1992 and from Iona College in 1996. She had a love for learning and loved school. Melissa was a people person and enjoyed many careers where she interacted with people. She was passionate about making people feel like they mattered. For the last several years she worked as a bartender at Gianna’s Restaurant and Saxon Woods Golf Course. She touched the lives of her coworkers and customers and made such a strong, lasting impression, that they became family to her. She enjoyed vacations on the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her heart was made of gold and she would do anything for anyone. Melissa is survived by her mother Donna (Tommy) Falanga, father Donald (Eileen Piccolo) Scheurich, sister Tarra (Jimmy) Mangione, brother Eric (Pamela) Desoto, nieces Jaclyn, Ava and Julianna Mangione, as well as her beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Donations to Brain Aneurysm Foundation www.bafound.org To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Melissa Scheurich please visit our Sympathy Store. Advertisement Community News THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US July 6, 2022 By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the... Read More Environmental News County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property July 10, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- Members of Save Pocantico Lake (SPL), the grassroots organization vehemently opposed to the proposed construction of... Read More School News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District July 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford... Read More Government & Politics Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16 July 7, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,... Read More Local Charities Together We Are Feeding Westchester July 5, 2022 Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food... Read More Health News Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children July 5, 2022 Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this... Read More Historic Rivertowns Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly July 2, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park July 2, 2022 Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,... Read More Health News Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair July 1, 2022 The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr.... Read More Rivertowns Sports On a Course to Greatness June 30, 2022 By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint