Melissa Scheurich, of New Rochelle, NY, died unexpectedly on July 8, 2022, at the age of 48. Melissa was born February 5, 1974 in the Bronx, NY and grew up in Yonkers, NY. She graduated from Maria Regina HS in 1992 and from Iona College in 1996. She had a love for learning and loved school. Melissa was a people person and enjoyed many careers where she interacted with people. She was passionate about making people feel like they mattered. For the last several years she worked as a bartender at Gianna’s Restaurant and Saxon Woods Golf Course. She touched the lives of her coworkers and customers and made such a strong, lasting impression, that they became family to her. She enjoyed vacations on the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her heart was made of gold and she would do anything for anyone.

Melissa is survived by her mother Donna (Tommy) Falanga, father Donald (Eileen Piccolo) Scheurich, sister Tarra (Jimmy) Mangione, brother Eric (Pamela) Desoto, nieces Jaclyn, Ava and Julianna Mangione, as well as her beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Donations to Brain Aneurysm Foundation www.bafound.org